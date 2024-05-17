Journey Healthcare Offers Mental and Behavioral Health Treatments in Pittsburgh

The company provides accessible, ethical, and sincere mental and behavioral health treatments in Pittsburgh and the surrounding area.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Journey Healthcare, a leading provider of integrative medical services, is proud to announce the expansion of its mental and behavioral health treatments in Pittsburgh and the surrounding area. With clinics located in Murrysville and Greentree, Journey Healthcare is committed to addressing the whole person - mind, body, and spirit - by offering the highest quality of services accessibly, ethically, privately, and sincerely.

"At Journey Healthcare, our goal is not only to see our patients get well but to stay well," said Ms. Lucy Garrighan, CEO and Founder of Journey Healthcare. "We put the patient at the center of their care as we treat a full range of physical, emotional, mental, social, spiritual, and environmental influences that all affect a person's overall health."

Journey Healthcare's friendly and knowledgeable staff are all trained in best practices to address behavioral health issues. Patients are not seen as numbers, but as individuals taking the necessary steps to better themselves and on a path to wellness and recovery. The company offers a wide range of services, including individual counseling, family and couples therapy, group therapy, educational seminars, integrative psychiatry, esketamine therapy (https://www.journeyhealthcare.com/ketamine-therapy/), addiction treatment (https://www.journeyhealthcare.com/addiction-medicine/), TMS therapy and Spravato treatment. Spravato is for treatment resistant depression. Patients that have failed two or more anti-depressants may be a candidate for Spravato.

"I would highly recommend Journey Healthcare to anyone struggling," said Kritta Lou, a patient at Journey Healthcare. "As someone who has been to other facilities, nothing compares to this one. The place is extremely clean and well-run. They have drinks in their waiting room and toys for the kids (which you're not afraid to bring)! They treat you like a person and actually spend time helping you meet your goals."

Another patient, David Thounhurst, shared his experience at Journey Healthcare: "I've been going here for a few months now. Although they seemed to be short-staffed in the evenings at times, Chelsey Smail has always been amazing at picking up the slack and wearing as many hats as she needs to facilitate appointments. It honestly feels like the staff cares about you and your mental health."

Sandra Colella, another satisfied patient, added: "Everyone I have communicated with at this facility has been very kind and helpful. I left another facility before coming here, and am very pleased."

Journey Healthcare offers a variety of evidence-based treatment options, including:

• Individual counseling

• Family and couples therapy

• Group therapy

• Integrative psychiatry

• Esketamine (Spravato) therapy

• Addiction treatment including Vivitrol, Sublocade and Brixadi

The dedicated team of therapists and psychiatrists, doctors, nurse practitioners, PAs, nurses at Journey Healthcare utilizes various therapeutic approaches, such as CBT, DBT, EMDR, and more. The team works collaboratively with patients to develop individualized treatment plans that address specific needs and goals.

Journey Healthcare is in-network with major commercial insurances, including UPMC, Highmark, Aetna, United, and Cigna. The company continually stays knowledgeable and at the forefront of behavioral health and addiction medicine to provide the best possible care for its patients.

For more information about Journey Healthcare and its addiction and behavioral health treatments, call +1 412-668 4444 to schedule an appointment. Intakes can be scheduled online at journeyhealthcare.com.

About Journey Healthcare

We provide premiere psychiatric and behavioral health treatments by offering the highest quality of services accessibly, ethically, privately, and sincerely.

Contact Details:

Greentree Location

900 Parish Street

Suite 315

Pittsburgh PA 15220

412-668-4444

Murrysville Location

4262 Old William Penn Highway, Ste. 200

Murrysville PA 15668

412-668-4444



