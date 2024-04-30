EV Connect Deploys Additional Vehicle-Based Authentication Technology With Hubject Integration
EINPresswire.com/ -- Integration of Hubject Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) enables ISO 15118-2 Plug and Charge, and integration with Hubject Interchange expands available roaming partnerships for EV Connect customers.
Reaffirming their sustained commitment to the e-mobility movement, EV Connect, a leading EV charging business platform, and Hubject, a global leader in eMobility solutions, today announced a strategic collaboration to streamline the charging experiences of EV owners worldwide through vehicle-based authentication. By activating the ISO 15118-2 standard and integration of the Hubject Public Key Infrastructure (PKI), EV Connect empowers charge point operators (CPOs) and eMobility Service Providers (EMSPs) in the United States, Europe and Australia to simplify the charging experience. Additionally, vehicle-based authentication will be available for select roaming partners for global network coverage and seamless, secure charging via Hubject interchange, the world’s largest roaming ecosystem.
Vehicle-based authentication for EV charging provides a convenient and secure alternative to traditional app-based or credit card terminal-driven charging session initiation. The Hubject Plug&Charge solution is based on ISO 15118-2, the global standard for enabling secure communication between electric vehicles and charging stations, thus fully automating the authentication process.
“We are excited to partner with EV Connect to bring their drivers the best possible charging experience leveraging Hubject’s intercharge roaming platform and Plug&Charge ecosystem,” said Trishan Peruma, CEO of Hubject North America. “The partnership represents a significant step in creating consistency across EV markets, regardless of their maturity level, and we are thrilled for drivers across Europe, North America, and Australia.”
The ISO 15118 standard is included in the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Program from the U.S. Department of Transportation. In collaboration with its extensive network of NEVI-compliant solution partners and service providers, EV Connect provides comprehensive, industry-leading EV charging for state-level transportation initiatives. With its NEVI Software Package, EV Connect delivers on the stringent standards set by the NEVI Program to ensure that the funding provides interoperable charging networks that facilitate data collection, access, and reliability while meeting the rigorous NEVI program criteria, including charging experience, uptime, reporting, and cybersecurity.
“At EV Connect, we firmly believe in the importance of open standards and collaboration as the core enablers to ubiquitous EV charging, and our collaboration with Hubject is directly aligned with both of these key components,” said Dylan Armstrong, Director of Product Management at EV Connect. “By enabling the Hubject PKI, we are adding yet another key enhancement to the EV Connect charging infrastructure, providing invaluable business services while ensuring a seamless, hassle-free, and reliable charging experience for EV drivers.”
As EV Connect and Hubject join forces to enhance the charging experience for EV owners worldwide, we invite you to explore further. Visit the EV Connect website to learn about our cutting-edge EV charging software. For insights into Hubject’s eMobility partners globally, visit the Hubject website.
About EV Connect
EV Connect is on a mission to build a better planet by enabling electricity as a transportation fuel. Through its innovative and open charging platform, EV Connect simplifies the set-up, management, and optimization of charging stations with premium customer service, from installation to driver support. EV Connect guides companies of all sizes in managing charger networks and delivers a seamless EV charging experience that empowers drivers.
Established in 2010, EV Connect is a subsidiary of Schneider Electric that serves customers across 41 states in the U.S., including GM, Avista Utilities, Marriott, Hilton, New York Power Authority, Dominos, Skycharger, Evie Networks, and numerous municipalities. For more information, please visit www.evconnect.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
About Hubject
Hubject simplifies the charging of electric vehicles. Through its eRoaming platform Intercharge, the eMobility specialist connects Charge Point Operators (CPOs) and eMobility Service Providers (EMPs) to provide standardized access to charging infrastructure regardless of any network. Hubject has established the world's largest cross-provider charging network for electric vehicles by connecting CPO networks encompassing over 600,000 connected charging points and more than 2,000 B2B partners across 60 countries and four continents. In addition, Hubject is a trusted consulting partner in the Mobility market, advising automotive manufacturers, charging providers and other EV-related businesses looking to launch eMobility services or implement Plug&Charge using ISO15118-2 and ISO15118-20. In essence, Hubject promotes eMobility and its advancement worldwide. For more information, please visit www.hubject.com and follow us on LinkedIn.
Hubject Contact
Stuart Barnes
Marketing
Stuart.barnes@hubject.com
EV Connect Contact
Technical Communications
Cait Caviness
evconnect@technica.inc
