Open Access BPO Consolidates PH Sites Into Central Hub for Seamless Operations

Open Access BPO CEO Ben Davidowitz and Global VP Joy Sebastian (center) with Head of Recruitment, Training, & Site Support Bobby Jusayan and Senior Operations Director Nathaniel Martinez led the launch of the company's new operations floor and cafeteria. The new ops floor is home to Open Access BPO's expanding workforce. While the cafeteria, with its diverse menu and café with dedicated barista, provides a cozy retreat. Its lounge area promotes relaxation, nurturing a sense of community and well-being.

MAKATI, PHILIPPINES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Multinational outsourcing firm Open Access BPO has completed the consolidation of its Manila operations into a central hub in the Philippines' premier business district, boosting operational efficiency and elevating service quality.

The company's centralization process was finalized with the relocation of its operations from its former office to Robinsons Summit Center on Ayala Avenue, Makati City.

This culminated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony and the blessing of the office floors on April 26, 2024, spearheaded by CEO Ben Davidowitz, Global VP Joy Sebastian, Senior Operations Director Nathaniel Martinez, and Head of Recruitment, Training and Site Support Services Bobby Jusayan.

The strategic move allows for enhanced communication, streamlined collaboration, and a more cohesive company culture.

"This consolidation marks a significant chapter in Open Access BPO's growth journey,” Davidowitz remarked.

"This is more than a physical relocation. By uniting our skilled teams and expertise under one roof, we continue to foster collaboration and innovation. It's an investment that underscores our dedication to embrace flexible hybrid work environments to provide exceptional services to our clients while nurturing a dynamic workplace culture for our people."

The company began with two floors in 2022 and has since added another floor each year to accommodate its expanding workforce and programs. This brings its total occupancy to four floors in 2024.

The newly unified office space boasts a state-of-the-art operations floor designed to optimize agent performance and client service delivery. Equipped with the latest technology and ergonomic workstations, the space fosters a dynamic and efficient work environment.

Next to the new operations floor, the company officially launched its new cafeteria, complete with a café and dedicated barista, providing a welcoming retreat for employees. It also offers a diverse daily menu tailored to its multicultural workforce. Its lounge area features a spacious layout designed as a comfortable common space where employees can rest and relax, fostering a sense of community and well-being.

"Our office consolidation reinforces our commitment to our employees' well-being and professional development," Open Access BPO's Global VP Joy Sebastian stated.

"We continue to foster a strong sense of community and collaboration among our teams. This centralization is also about creating an environment that enhances our company culture and provides a safe space where our people can be their authentic selves as they connect, recharge, and thrive together."

Open Access BPO's Manila outsourcing hub is in the Robinsons Summit Center at 6783 Ayala Avenue, Makati City, Philippines. The company is looking forward to future possibilities this location unlocks, fostering continued growth and exceptional service for clients and employees alike.

About OPEN ACCESS BPO

Open Access BPO is a multilingual outsourcing firm headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. Since its inception in 2006, it evolved from being a telemarketing startup to a full-suite provider of scalable multichannel business solutions.

The company extends its expertise to both growing enterprises and established global brands from its operations facilities in Makati and Davao in the Philippines; Taipei, Taiwan; and Xiamen, China. Its multicultural workforce provides a wide range of outsourcing solutions, including multilingual customer support, content moderation, and knowledge process support in more than 30 languages.