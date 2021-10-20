Open Access BPO Expands US Operations

Open Access BPO Las Vegas is moving to new location as it starts to expand its operations with on-site managed onshoring programs

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Multinational business process outsourcing (BPO) firm, Open Access BPO, announced the relocation of its Las Vegas office to accommodate its expanding operations.

This relocation is part of the multilingual BPO company's three-year, $20-million investment roadmap to expand its global operations and grow its highly skilled multilingual workforce.

The October move initiates a significant shift for Open Access BPO Las Vegas. Originally designated as the company's sales office, it is now the operational touchpoint for their Open Access BPO Onshore™ staffing solution.

Open Access BPO Las Vegas will move out of its current workspace in Downtown Summerlin to start managing onshoring programs from its new facility in the state's Spring Valley area.

"Moving our Las Vegas operations to a larger facility accommodates our expanding team and enables us to provide seamless 24/7 onshoring solutions to more businesses in the United States." said Open Access BPO CEO Ben Davidowitz.

The company is set to launch Open Access BPO Las Vegas' first site-managed program shortly after moving into its new office. The pilot program is a support campaign for a healthcare provider.

About OPEN ACCESS BPO

Open Access BPO is a multilingual outsourcing firm headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. Since its inception in 2006, it evolved from being a telemarketing company to a full-suite provider of scalable multichannel business solutions.

The company extends its expertise to both growing enterprises and established global brands from its operations facilities in Las Vegas, Nevada in the US, Makati and Davao in the Philippines, Taipei, Taiwan, and Xiamen, China. Its multicultural workforce provides a wide range of outsourcing solutions, including multilingual customer support and content moderation in more than 30 languages.