Multilingual Call Center Open Access BPO Officially Launches Second Davao Office

Open Access BPO Vice President Joy Sebastian and CEO Ben Davidowitz with Davao Senior Training Manager Arjay Flaviano and Site Manager May de Guzman during the ribbon cutting ceremony that officially launched the outsourcing company’s second campus in Davao

Open Access BPO has unveiled its second office in Davao City as it strengthens its outsourcing portfolio and expands its support for international clientele.

DAVAO CITY, PHILIPPINES, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Open Access BPO, a global outsourcing solutions provider, has unveiled its second operations facility in Davao City.

"The launch of our second Davao campus is a response to the growing needs of our partners and to bolster our expanding workforce," stated company CEO Benjamin Davidowitz. "We hope to further strengthen and expand our customer experience, back office, and knowledge process support services."

This strategic move signifies a major milestone in the company's ongoing growth and dedication to serving its expanding international clientele.

The new Open Access BPO site is a 740-square-meter space that houses over 200 seats. It builds on the success of the company's flagship Davao office, reinforcing operations for content moderation, back-office, and knowledge process solutions to partners across industries.

The expansion enhances the company's capacity to manage additional programs, grow its teams, and create job opportunities for Davao-based professionals.

"We celebrate our commitment to delivering top-tier outsourcing solutions to our partners as we open our new office," Davidowitz remarked. "We anticipate achieving even greater heights together."

Open Access BPO Davao's newest site is on the ground floor of the Matina IT Park Building 3, McArthur Highway, Matina, Davao City, Philippines.

About OPEN ACCESS BPO

Open Access BPO is a multilingual outsourcing firm headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. Since its inception in 2006, it evolved from being a telemarketing startup to a full-suite provider of scalable multichannel business solutions.

The company extends its expertise to both growing enterprises and established global brands from its operations facilities in Makati and Davao in the Philippines; Taipei, Taiwan; and Xiamen, China. Its multicultural workforce provides a wide range of outsourcing solutions, including multilingual customer support, content moderation, and knowledge process support in more than 30 languages.