Neurored TMS&SCM Leverages Youredi’s Carrier Connectivity Service to Automate the Supply Chain Execution Messaging Cycle

Neurored TMS & SCM Leverages Youredi’s Ocean Carrier Connectivity Service to Automate the Supply Chain Execution Messaging Cycle for Its Clients

This collaboration empowers Neurored TMS & SCM's software suite with a fully automated supply chain execution messaging cycle.

HELSINKI, FINLAND, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Youredi, a global leader in data connectivity solutions, is pleased to announce its partnership with Neurored TMS & SCM, the leading enterprise software for transportation and logistics, native to the world’s #1 Business Apps Marketplace — Salesforce AppExchange.

This collaboration empowers Neurored TMS & SCM's software suite with a fully automated supply chain execution messaging cycle, thereby elevating service standards and delivering enhanced value to customers.

The solution Youredi provides is its renowned RAPIDS Ocean Connectivity service, which enables the automation of the entire spectrum of messages (supply chain execution and visibility), from booking, shipping instructions, and Track&Trace (T&T) to (e)VGM and electronic Bill of Lading ((e)BoL). This solution will facilitate seamless communication between freight forwarders and all leading international ocean carriers. By leveraging this service, Neurored TMS & SCM will provide customers with superior service and functionalities, allowing them to streamline logistics operations and drive business growth.

"We are excited to collaborate with Neurored TMS & SCM and support their mission to help global transport and logistics businesses digitize their operations," said Geesche Laksola, the Chief Product Officer at Youredi. "Our RAPIDS solutions are engineered to optimize data-exchange processes and foster seamless integration among various stakeholders. This empowers companies like Neurored TMS & SCM, along with their customers, with advanced functionalities that ensure the efficiency of operations and fuel business growth."

Ricardo Medem, the CEO of Neurored TMS & SCM, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "At Neurored TMS & SCM, we are committed to leveraging technology to enhance our service offerings and provide our customers with the best possible experience. Partnering with Youredi allows us to automate the exchange of messages with ocean carriers, enabling us to deliver greater efficiency for all our clients."

ABOUT NEURORED TMS & SCM

Neurored TMS & SCM is a leading Transportation Management System (TMS) and Supply Chain Management (SCM) solution committed to innovative and customizable solutions.

Neurored TMS & SCM helps businesses digitize their operations in the fast-paced world of Global Trade and Logistics and is recognized as:

🏆 “Leader” in SoftwareAdvice’s grid for Best SCM Software

🎖️ “Easiest to do Business” award Supply Chain Software on G2.com

🥇 “Best Ease of Use” App on Capterra.com, and

⭐ Has a perfect Five-star Rating on Salesforce AppExchange

Neurored TMS & SCM has teams in Europe, North America, and Asia, giving it a global footprint to implement software solutions for Freight Forwarders, Third-Party Logistics (3PLs), Carriers, Bulk/Commodity Traders, and Terminals worldwide.

For more information, please visit: www.neurored.com

ABOUT YOUREDI

Youredi is the leading provider of fully managed data-integration services and solutions for logistics and the global supply chain.

Youredi enables customers to scale their business and automation needs through its unified, modern platform for API and EDI transactions. In addition to providing useful technology, Youredi understands your business needs.

Youredi's solutions are versatile, secure, reliable, and available as a fully managed integration service. Youredi enables quick data connectivity and process integration between trading partners of any type. By integrating with ecosystems, carriers, shippers, consignees, and the systems they use, Youredi provides scale, speed, and agility for the global market. A seamless and timely flow of 100% accurate data provides organizations with the ability to analyse and optimize all their supply chain processes.

Youredi has a global presence with offices in Finland, the Netherlands, and the United States.

For more information, please visit www.youredi.com or reach out to us at talktous@youredi.com.