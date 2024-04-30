Coptrz awarded Mobile Ground Sensor contract as part of £300m MoD framework

This comes as part of multiple projects Coptrz Defence has taken up with the MoD solidifying Coptrz’s position as a key uncrewed technology partner.

LEEDS, WEST YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coptrz Defence have been awarded a contract with the UK Ministry of Defence to supply Mobile Ground Sensors (MGS) as part of the Human Machine Teaming (HMT) framework.

Designed to make soldiers more effective by pairing them with robotics, this framework has a headroom of £300m over a three-year period.

The award comes on the back of multiple recent projects Coptrz Defence received from the MoD, solidifying their position as a key trusted uncrewed technology partner.

The awarding Authority is Defence Equipment & Support (DE&S), Future Capability Group (FCG), who have established the Expeditionary Robotics Centre of Expertise (ERCoE) for the contracting and experimentation activity in Robotic and Autonomous Systems (RAS) for the British Army’s RAS Strategy. The project then collates the evidence required for the Defence Integrated Review (IR) scheduled for 2025.

This specific requirement was for soldier portable, rapidly deployable, remoted & simple-to-use Mobile Ground Sensor Systems (MGS) to provide the user with a networked day and night, short-range reconnaissance capability for complex terrain where static and sUAS sensors can’t observe.

As part of the contract, Coptrz Defence will also provide comprehensive training for operations and maintenance of the systems allied to a support package both in person and digitally. This will be delivered as a hybrid solution including both in person and via the award-winning Coptrz Academy online uncrewed training platform.

Coptrz Defence offers a range of Robotic Autonomous Systems (RAS), including Uncrewed Aerial Systems (UAS), Uncrewed Ground Vehicles (UGV), Uncrewed Submersible Vehicles (USV) and state-of-the-art software that compliments this range.

Sam Denniff, Head of Defence at Coptrz, commented “This technology will give the operators a strategic advantage on the battlefields of today and tomorrow.”

“The solution’s ability to provide life-saving information in complex environments has been key in winning this award.”

Alexis Franck of Sky-Hero, commented “This award highlights the Sigyn’s ability to navigate in complex environments and confined spaces. Providing reliable, life-saving information to key military special forces and firearm teams worldwide.”