Colombian International Actress Isa Gutierrez Stars in The Table 56 Project

Isa Gutierrez not only as an actress but as a Juror in filmmaking, She brings a discerning eye and deep appreciation for the art form, carefully evaluating with a blend of insight, empathy, and expertise, contributing to the recognition of excellence in cinema.

In a behind-the-scenes photo, while shooting the project Table 56, Isa Gutierrez's passion for her craft is palpable as she collaborates with the film crew, showcasing her dedication to bringing each scene to life with authenticity and precision.

Isa Gutierrez stands out as a true prowess in acting and film of her generation, with her remarkable talent, versatility, and dedication shining through in every role she takes on.

Isa Gutierrez in character on a film set, immersed in her role, with the director and crew behind the scenes.