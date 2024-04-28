Cal Poly Humboldt Jazz Orchestra Performing at Eureka High School May 4th

This is a press release from the Cal Poly Humboldt Department of Dance, Music, and Theatre:

The Cal Poly Humboldt Department of Dance, Music, and Theatre presents the Cal Poly Humboldt Jazz Orchestra. Due to the closure of the Cal Poly Humboldt campus, the performance will be Saturday, May 4th at 8:00 p.m. at Eureka High School. This is a FREE all ages performance. Donations will be Gratefully Accepted.

The program includes performances of Señor Blues, composed by Horace Silver. As its title implies, the tune combines the 12-bar blues chord progression so common in jazz (and many other forms of American music) with rhythms inspired by Latin music. The arrangement we are playing (written for a “little big band” of 6 horns and rhythm section) was commissioned by the Jazz Orchestra from arranger Mark Taylor during the dark days of the pandemic and is only now finally being performed. It features solos by Andrew Henderson, trumpet; Mathias Severn, tenor sax; Raymond Endert, trombone; and Ben Aldag, drums.

Lester Left Town, composed by Wayne Shorter, one of the most significant jazz composers of the last 50 years, who died in 2023. Another Mark Taylor arrangement, it includes solos by George Epperson, trombone; Ricardo Paredes, tenor sax; and Ben Aldag, drums.

Respiration, composed and arranged by bassist Ben Allison. Featured on this is guitarist Dylan Westfall.

Esta Noche is a jazz mambo, composed and arranged by trombonist and bandleader Wayne Wallace, a veteran of the Bay Area’s jazz and Latin music scenes. Solos by Ricardo Paredes, tenor sax; Andrew Henderson, trumpet; and George Epperson, trombone.

Kopi Luwak, composed and arranged by New York-based trombonist Alan Ferber and named after an Indonesian method of making coffee. Solos by Luke Faulder, alto sax and Mathias Severn, tenor sax.

A-That’s Freedom, composed by pianist Hank Jones and arranged by trumpeter Thad Jones. Hank and Thad Jones, along with their brother Elvin, a drummer, are three of the most important jazz players of the mid and late 20th century. Thad wrote this arrangement for the big band he co-led with drummer Mel Lewis. Solos by John Gerving, piano and Nate Heron, trombone.

On the Stage In Cages was composed and arranged by Carla Bley, a very important jazz composer from the 1960s until her death last year. This has solos from Ricardo Paredes, tenor sax; Andrew Henderson, trumpet; Luke Faulder, alto sax; and Nate Heron, trombone.

Choro Dancado was composed by Maria Schneider, the most significant and influential writer for jazz orchestra of the last 30 years. Inspired by Schneider’s love for Brazilian music, this will feature Mathias Severn on tenor sax and John Gerving on piano.

Date: Saturday, May 4th, 2024

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Location: Eureka High School, Eureka, CA

Price: FREE

Contact: Cal Poly Humboldt School of Dance, Music, and Theatre, 707-826-3566, [email protected]