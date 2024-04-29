Celebrate May the 4th with a ‘Galaxy-Themed Outdoor Festival’ at Prairie Creek SP

This is a press release from the Redwood Parks Conservancy:

Fans of galaxies far, far away and nature lovers alike are invited to join forces Saturday, May 4th for “May The Forest Be With You,” a one-of-a-kind free outdoor event celebrating galactic adventures intertwined with the natural beauty of our public lands. This family fun event, held in conjunction with this season’s final Hike and Bike Day along Newton B. Drury Parkway, promises an exciting array of activities for visitors of all ages from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at Prairie Creek Redwoods State Park. Redwood Parks Conservancy, the National Park Service and California State Parks invite the community to “Come to the Parkside” for a fabulous day in nature!

WHERE: Prairie Creek Redwoods State Park, 127011 Newton B. Drury Scenic Parkway, Orick, CA, USA

WHEN: Saturday, May 4, 2024, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

RSVP: https://bit.ly/maytheforestfest – Limited-edition shirts available for preorder on Eventbrite!

Event Highlights:

Merchandise and Food: The Redwood Parks Conservancy (RPC) tent will be set up next to the visitor center, offering exclusive T-shirts and merchandise with themes like “May the Forest be With You” and “Come to the Park Side.” Grab a hotdog for a donation while you shop to support park conservation efforts.

Self-Guided Hike and Scavenger Hunt: From 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM, embark on a self-guided hike along the Revelation Trail, which features a scavenger hunt with life-sized cutouts of beloved galactic characters hidden along the path.

Campfire Movie Screening: Gather at the campfire area for a special screening of a classic May the 4th film starting at 11:00 AM. Bring your blankets and chairs for a cozy viewing experience surrounded by nature.

Costume Contest: Show off your best galactic attire and participate in our Costume Contest at 2:00 PM at the visitor center. Prizes will be awarded for the best-dressed characters.

Junior Ranger Hikes: Times to be determined. Young explorers can join guided hikes to learn about the park's ecosystem and wildlife.

: Times to be determined. Young explorers can join guided hikes to learn about the park’s ecosystem and wildlife. Partner Booths: Browse through a variety of educational offerings from RPC partners located by the visitor center, available throughout the event.

Driving & Parking Information:

Exit 765 coming from Klamath/Crescent City for North Newton B. Drury Parkway will be CLOSED for the event and Saturday’s Hike and Bike Day. You’ll need to take exit 753 further south on Hwy 101 for the southern entrance of Newton B. Drury Parkway. Parking for the event will be available along Newton B. Drury Parkway and in the parking lot across from the visitor center. See a map here: https://maps.app.goo.gl/YqZVtwwxqratafPc7