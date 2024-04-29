The Blooming Future: Nurturing Education with The Waldorf School of Mendocino County

This is a press release from the Waldorf School of Mendocino County:

Step into a world of joy and generosity as we gather for an evening of connection, entertainment, and giving back. Set amidst the scenic beauty of our campus, our Springtime soirée promises an unforgettable experience for all.

The Waldorf School of Mendocino County (WSMC) knows a complete education starts in early childhood and continues through the academic years. That’s why WSMC creates a seamless learning experience for their students from Preschool until 8th Grade. Providing children with a solid foundation sets them up for success as they continue their educational journey. This ensures that every child develops essential skills, cultivates their creativity, and builds confidence in their abilities.

Your support is crucial in realizing WSMC’s vision for holistic education. By attending the Springtime Soirée, you contribute directly to the funds that enable WSMC to provide a nurturing and holistic learning environment for its students. Your presence at the event not only shows your support but also creates a sense of community that is vital for fostering growth and development.

Details:

Where: The Waldorf School of Mendocino County – 6280 Third Street, Calpella

What: Soirée, Super Raffle Drawing, Silent Auction

When: May 10th 2024 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Featuring: Live music from Mama Grows Funk

Tickets are priced at $25, and are available for purchase on our website (www.mendocinowaldorf.org) or by calling (707) 485-8719.

Indulge in delectable hors d’oeuvres, sway to the rhythm of live music, and wander through our stunning campus. Join us in supporting The Waldorf School of Mendocino County by participating in our silent auction and super raffle, featuring an array of unique items and experiences.

Join us for a night of celebration, connection, and philanthropy. Please note that this is a 21 and over event.