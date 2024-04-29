Friends of the Arcata Marsh Hosting Four Tours in May

This is a press release from Friends of the Arcata Marsh:

Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, May 4. Meet leader Elliott Dabill at 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Interpretive Center (AMIC) on South G Street for a 90-minute, rain-or-shine walk. Elliott will concentrate on the native plant garden in front of the Interpretive Center, using a plant reference guide developed by AMIC staff Carmen and Neysa. The flowers are starting to bloom, so come revel in their beauty! For more information, call (707) 826-2359.

Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, May 11. Meet leader Sharon Levy at 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute, rain-or-shine walk focusing on birds, wastewater treatment, and/or Marsh history. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.

Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, May 18. Meet leader Barbara Reisman at 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute, rain-or-shine. Topics will include an overview of the wastewater treatment process, followed by a special emphasis on native and non-native plants. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.

Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, May 25. Meet leader Renshin Bunce at 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute, rain-or-shine walk focusing on Marsh history: the fact that it’s a restored wetland, the importance of wetlands to the planet, the history of the wastewater treatment plant, and how we see the Marsh doing the cleanup of the liquids. She also will name and talk about plants and birds seen along the walk. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.