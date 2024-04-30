Freddie Mac Verifies Vesta for Loan Quality Advisor, Loan Selling Advisor and ULDD
Delivery services of Vesta’s LOS now integrated with Loan Quality Advisor, Loan Selling Advisor, enabling mortgage lenders to access key Freddie Mac tools.
In deepening our integrations, we're better serving the lending ecosystem to serve lenders seeking new levels of flexibility and scalability from their lending platforms.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freddie Mac has verified Vesta, a national mortgage loan origination system (LOS), for Loan Quality Advisor®, Loan Selling Advisor® and the Uniform Loan Delivery Dataset (ULDD).
— Mike Yu, Co Founder and CEO, Vesta
The verifications indicate that the delivery services of Vesta’s LOS are now fully integrated with Loan Quality Advisor and Loan Selling Advisor, enabling mortgage lenders using the LOS to access the Freddie Mac tools. Mortgage lenders use the ULDD as part of the loan manufacturing process to enhance the accuracy and quality of loan data required at loan delivery and to deliver that data.
“We sincerely value our collaboration with Freddie Mac,” said Mike Yu, CEO and Co-Founder of Vesta. “In deepening our integrations, we are not only better serving the lending ecosystem, but demonstrating our mission to serve lenders seeking new levels of flexibility and scalability from their lending platforms.”
Vesta is the provider of an LOS which features the capability of inversion of control, which empowers the technology to make basic decisions in a process, freeing employees for more complex and productive tasks. The system provides lenders with a modern system of record, customizable workflows for end-to-end mortgage loan fulfillment process and open, cloud-based APIs.
“Loan Quality Advisor and Loan Selling Advisor are among the many tools Freddie Mac makes available to our software business partners to assist mortgage lenders,” said Christina Randolph, Vice President of Distribution, Single Family Acquisitions at Freddie Mac. “We have worked closely with Vesta to confirm that their interface meets the standards required for our integration and verification specifications and Vesta has clearly met those standards. We look forward to working with them to help lenders evaluate the quality of the data upon which their loan decisions are based.”
About Vesta
San Francisco-based Vesta is a national SaaS provider of mortgage loan origination software. Featuring the capability to invert control, enabling the platform itself to direct next steps in the process and saving the user time, Vesta empowers lenders with a modern system of record, customizable workflows for end-to-end mortgage loan fulfillment process and open, cloud-based APIs. Founded in 2020 by previous Blend employees Mike Yu and Devon Yang, Vesta represents the next generation of LOS, prioritizing flexibility and scalability. Investors backing Vesta include Andreessen Horowitz, Bain Capital Ventures, Conversion Capital, Index Ventures, and Zigg Capital. For more information, visit: www.vesta.com.
# # #
Brian Rieger
True Impact Communications
+1 330-348-1678
email us here