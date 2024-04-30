Northern Re Hires Everest’s Vincent Pomo as Chief Underwriting Officer
EINPresswire.com/ -- Bolstering its executive team, Northern Reinsurance (“Northern” or the “Company”), is thrilled to announce the addition of Vincent Pomo as Chief Underwriting Officer, effective April 29, 2024. With a distinguished tenure at Everest Group (NYSE: EG), Pomo brings a wealth of expertise and insight to Northern that the Company believes will help propel their next phase of profitable growth.
“I am incredibly impressed with Northern’s dedication to leveraging technology and data to really set themselves apart in the reinsurance industry. It is an honor to join a team that is not only pioneering in its approach but also brings a fresh perspective on how a reinsurance operation should be built.” said Pomo.
Vincent rose through the ranks at Everest Re in a relatively short span of time, most recently leading the actuarial pricing team as their Chief Pricing Actuary of Global Reinsurance. In that role Pomo was responsible for leading Everest’s treaty reinsurance and facultative actuarial pricing function, focusing on leveraging internal and external data for deeper transactional and portfolio insights, as well as building out more robust and consistent pricing processes across the globe to support the profitable growth of the Everest portfolio.
Co-founder and Managing Partner Anthony McKelvy expressed his enthusiasm about the new hire, "Bringing Vincent on board is a milestone moment for Northern Re. His deep sector knowledge and proven track record will unlock immense potential in how we approach the business and utilize data to serve our counterparties better. We're excited about the perspectives he brings and the impact he will have in the years to come."
Northern experienced a warm welcome to the program market over the last 18 months as their ‘carrier-first’ approach has resonated well since launch. Having raised $75M in committed capital, the Company commented that it is on track to write more than $225M in Gross Written Premium across various casualty lines in 2024 and is continuing to strengthen its balance sheet with additional funding. “Our capital partners are looking for low-beta, low-volatility returns. They were thrilled with 2023 performance, and everything we have seen in Q1 indicates that 2024 could be even stronger. Vincent is going to help ensure that we can build on this strategy for the long-term,” said Co-Founder and Managing Partner Peter McKelvy.
Northern has hinted at further strengthening its team, with plans to make several other key hires through 2024 and 2025. These strategic additions underscore the company's commitment to excellence and innovation in their space.
