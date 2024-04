ArcStone Launches Unleash the Good® Grant to Empower Environmentally-Focused Nonprofit Organizations

ArcStone - Digital Marketing Agency Unleash the Good® Grant ArcStone’s Environmental Impact Grant

This in-kind grant provides services valued at $15,000 to selected environmental organizations to empower them to create a compelling online platform.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ArcStone , a leading web design and digital marketing agency, is proud to introduce the Unleash the Good® Grant program!Organizations looking to create a strong online presence can now apply for a grant valued at $15,000. This current grant cycle is open to 501(c)3 tax-exempt organizations dedicated to protecting, preserving, and improving the Earth's natural environment. The goal of this program is to aid these nonprofits in achieving their mission through modern and accessible website design that helps create a larger social impact.The Unleash the Good Grant program was developed by ArcStone with intentional thoughtfulness and care for nonprofit needs. To be eligible for this grant, 501(c)3 organizations must demonstrate a commitment to improving lives through tangible projects with quantifiable goals. Support from this grant will help provide access to resources and services that strengthen nonprofits’ digital foundations while promoting their mission.The grant project includes the following web design services Website Discovery and SitemapDesign (consideration of accessibility best practices WCAG 2.2 AA)WordPress DevelopmentSEO Basics for Key PagesContent Entry SupportProject Management, Quality Assurance, Training, and LaunchOne Year of Free HostingOne organization will receive the $15,000 Unleash the GoodGrant. Additionally, two organizations will be selected to receive $5,000 off the $15,000 web design package outlined above.The application period is currently open, and the deadline to apply is May 31, 2024, at 11:59 PM CST. All applicants will receive a decision via email by June 18th. Work on the project will begin in July. Grant recipients must submit a final report by August 31, 2025.Founded in 1997, ArcStone is an award-winning digital marketing agency offering website design services, hosting, digital marketing services, and more. ArcStone partners with nonprofit organizations and thoughtful brands to drive missions forward. From homelessness and hunger to education and healthcare, ArcStone's goal is to grow the impact of organizations that care. Visit their website at www.arcstone.com for more information.