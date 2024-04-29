FEMA Helpline Hours Changing

San Diego, Calif. — FEMA is reducing the hours of its helpline -- 800-621-3362 -- the number people can call to update their FEMA application or check its status as they continue their recovery from the Jan. 21-23 flooding.

FEMA specialists will be available daily 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. PT moving forward.

Anyone affected by the January flooding can still call 800-621-3362 with updates to their application or questions. By calling the helpline, survivors can get help with topics including:

Applying for continued temporary rental assistance.

Appealing a FEMA determination.

Making a late application due to extenuating circumstances. Examples of extenuating circumstances may include: Hospitalization, illness, or disability of the applicant or an immediate family member. Death for an immediate family member. Personal or business travel that kept the applicant out of the area for the full application period.



Help is available in most languages. If you use a Video Relay Service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.

On the Ground

FEMA home inspectors are continuing to work in San Diego. They are contacting applicants, scheduling home inspections, and verifying damage. Applicants who have not had their home inspected should call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 to check on the status of their application.

By The Numbers

To date, more than 3,000 households have been approved for FEMA grants totaling more than $23 million.

$19.1 million in housing grants, including short-term rental assistance and home repair costs.

in housing grants, including short-term rental assistance and home repair costs. $3.9 million approved for other essential disaster-related needs, such as expenses related to medical expenses and lost personal possessions.

For the latest FEMA information on the Jan. 21-23, 2024 San Diego County severe storms and flooding, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4758.

All FEMA disaster assistance will be provided without discrimination on the grounds of race, color, sex (including sexual harassment), sexual orientation, religion, national origin, age, disability, limited English proficiency, or economic status.