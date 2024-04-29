U.S. Chamber Delegation to Kenya Lays Groundwork for State Visit

Nairobi, Kenya — The U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s U.S.-Africa Business Center led a three-day executive delegation to Nairobi, Kenya, to coincide with the visit of U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo to Kenya on her first trip to the African continent.

Secretary Raimondo joined a Chamber-organized dinner celebrating U.S.-Africa commercial partnerships that featured business leaders and officials from the U.S. and Kenya.

The mission focused on strengthening and deepening connections with business and government in Kenya and included the delegation’s participation in the AmCham Business Summit.

The 30 business executives representing a variety of sectors met with Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Trade, Uganda’s Minister of State for Finance, U.S. Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman, Prosper Africa Coordinator British Robinson, U.S. TDA Director Enoh Ebong, and other officials from across the Kenyan government and East Africa region.

“The United States and Kenya have a vibrant and growing strategic partnership that is increasingly shaped by trade and investment, and business is at the forefront of driving these ties,” said Kendra Gaither, President of the U.S.-Africa Business Center. “We were pleased to bring a delegation to meet leaders and participate in the AmCham Business Summit—our third delegation to Kenya over the past year—to coincide with Secretary Raimondo’s visit and showcase the enthusiasm and commitment the private sector has for doing business in Kenya and in Africa.”

The Chamber’s U.S.-Africa Business Center has been working with AmCham Kenya to showcase U.S.-Kenya commercial opportunities ahead of the historic State Visit to the United States by President of Kenya William Ruto. The U.S. Chamber will organize a U.S-Kenya Business Forum on May 24 to examine the future of the bilateral commercial partnership.