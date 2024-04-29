MPD Arrests Suspect in February Northeast Shooting

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District announce the arrest of a man wanted for a shooting that occurred in February, in Northeast.

On February 28, 2024, at 12:29 a.m., Fifth District officers responded to the area of the 2000 block of Benning Road, Northeast, to investigate the sounds of gunshots. Officers located an adult woman suffering from gunshot wounds. The woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

On Sunday, April 28, 2024, pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Fifth District Crime Suppression Team located and arrested 33-year-old Scotland Alston, of Northeast. He was charged with Assault with Intent to Kill (gun).



CCN: 24030645