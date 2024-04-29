Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,594 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,345 in the last 365 days.

MPD Arrests Suspect in February Northeast Shooting

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District announce the arrest of a man wanted for a shooting that occurred in February, in Northeast.

On February 28, 2024, at 12:29 a.m., Fifth District officers responded to the area of the 2000 block of Benning Road, Northeast, to investigate the sounds of gunshots. Officers located an adult woman suffering from gunshot wounds. The woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

On Sunday, April 28, 2024, pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Fifth District Crime Suppression Team located and arrested 33-year-old Scotland Alston, of Northeast. He was charged with Assault with Intent to Kill (gun).


CCN: 24030645

You just read:

MPD Arrests Suspect in February Northeast Shooting

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more