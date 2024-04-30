TapClicks and Composer Partner to Deliver AI Marketing Content Generation

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES , April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TapClicks, the leading provider of Smart Marketing solutions, today announced a synergistic sales and marketing partnership with Composer, leveraging the power of AI (artificial intelligence) to deliver significant advertising efficiencies using AI for content creation.

Every business struggles with writing engaging content, a cornerstone of brand success. Composer solves this problem with its AI-powered content creation platform, revolutionizing how businesses communicate with their sales prospects online. Composer blends both AI and HI (human intelligence) in the content creation workflow, improving the quality and speed of informative content, such as blogs, social media and video, produced for client conversion.

Composer helps advertisers nurture leads, convert traffic to sales, increase client satisfaction, and boost return on ad spend (ROAS.) Composer’s AI-generated content drives a 20% increase in brand preference and a 30% lift in CSAT scores for agencies. Overall, bundling content with an advertising campaign generates three times as many leads as traditional outbound marketing and costs 62% less (Source: Content Marketing Institute).

Composer works seamlessly with the TapClicks omni-channel Smart Marketing platform, for overall campaign management, automation, analytics and reporting.

“We are excited to partner with TapClicks to bring our cutting-edge AI content marketing platform, Composer, to agencies and publishers who can now bundle high-converting content with their clients’ advertising campaigns,” commented Andy Steuer, CEO at Composer. “Advertisers spend billions driving visitors to a digital experience, often with a high bounce rate due to a lack of substantive content for prospects. We see significant lift in ROAS when advertisers can build trust in that moment, directing visitors to content written by Composer.”

“Our vision is to use AI throughout the value chain to enhance our clients’ experience and improve their advertising campaign performance,” said Chel Heler, Executive General Manager at TapClicks. “Composer makes it easy to bundle AI-generated content with their campaigns from the outset, so agencies and publishers can bring more value to their advertiser clients.”

The synergistic solution provided by this new partnership is available now. TapClicks and Composer, both incorporating leading AI technology in their marketing platforms, deliver unprecedented automation in digital marketing.

About TapClicks:

The TapClicks Smart Marketing Cloud offers an AI-enabled operations and data management platform which includes over 7500 Martech/Adtech Connectors, automated warehousing, scalable reporting and data analytics. It is enhanced on the operations side by sales enablement and order, workflow and project management. Thousands of agencies, media companies, and brands leverage TapClicks to deliver the best results for their customers and stakeholders. For more information, visit www.tapclicks.com.

About Composer

Composer is the leading AI content marketing platform that helps advertisers convert their traffic better with blog, social media and video content all generated by AI. For more information, visit www.composerapp.ai.