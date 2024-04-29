Balanced Justice Network Announces a Transparency in Plea Bargain Campaign
South Florida Mom and Executive Director of Balanced Justice Network is leading the campaign for transparency in plea bargains.
The Transparency in Plea Bargain campaign supports prosecutors who advocate for the highest ethical standards in prosecuting cases and correcting errors.”PEMBROKE PINES, FL, USA, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Executive Director of Balanced Justice Network - Changing the System announced the start of a new campaign focused on transparency in plea bargains. "The decision to spearhead this campaign was inspired by an important report by the American Bar Association released late last year," stated Castillo-Bach.
According to the American Bar Association 2023 Plea Bargain Task Force Report, their study identified a significant differential between plea deals offered and the prison sentence administered when defendants choose to go to trial. As reported in the 2023 Plea Bargain Task Force Report, Criminal Justice Section "while in general some difference between the sentence offered prior to trial and the sentence received after trial is permissible, a substantial difference undermines the integrity of the criminal system and reflects a penalty for exercising one’s right to trial. This differential, often referred to as the trial penalty, should be eliminated.”
Balanced Justice Network will initiate a video-centered campaign to Florida politicians and other stake holders within the criminal justice system, stated Castillo-Bach who added her agreement with the following American Bar Association statement: "Charges should not be selected or amended with the purpose of creating a sentencing differential, sentencing enhancement, punishment or collateral consequence to induce a defendant to plead guilty or to punish defendants for exercising their rights, including the right to trial."
Balanced Justice Network advocates for criminal justice reform, second chances and transparency in plea bargains and sentencing.
The initial Transparency in Plea Bargain campaign videos are available on Balanced Justice Network.
"We are starting our campaign focused in Miami-Dade County," stated Castillo-Bach.
Evelyn Castillo-Bach
Balanced Justice Network - Changing the System
