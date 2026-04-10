Evelyn Castillo-Bach for Florida Governor to Deliver Remarks on Economic Security and Dignity for Florida Women

Evelyn seated with the American flag and Florida flag behind her,

Gubernatorial Candidate to Outline "People First, Not Politics" Vision Focused on Health, Home and Freedom

Florida women are the backbone of our economy and our communities. When women prosper, their children prosper, their families prosper, and Florida prospers.” — Evelyn Castillo-Bach

PEMBROKE PINES, FL, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Evelyn Castillo-Bach, candidate for Governor of Florida, announced today that she will deliver remarks this Saturday in Sebring, Florida focused on economic security and dignity for Florida women and the power they have to transform their lives, their families, and their state.Castillo-Bach describes herself as an "Independent Democrat" -- a candidate who brings more than two decades of Independent thinking to the Democratic primary. She has been registered as an Independent voter for more than twenty years and is now running as a Democrat to offer voters a distinct choice: a candidate who puts "People First, Not Politics," and who believes that government should work to protect the interests of working men and women, not the exclusive interests of the ultra wealthy and billionaire donor class."I am a Democrat because I believe in the party's core values of economic opportunity for working people," Castillo-Bach said. "But I am an Independent because I believe in evaluating the merit of positions, not the letter after a name. For twenty years, I have looked at each issue on its own terms. That's what I will bring to the governor's mansion -- independent judgment focused on results for Floridians."Castillo-Bach's campaign is built on three pillars: Health, Home, and Freedom. In her remarks, she will speak about how Florida women can create the future they want for their children, themselves, and their families -- and how that prosperity lifts up the entire state. "The truth is that too many Florida women are struggling," Castillo-Bach said. "Seventy-seven percent of single mothers in Florida are financially vulnerable according to the United Way ALICE Report. Half of our senior men and women over 65 are struggling to afford basic necessities, according to the 2022 Alice Report published in 2024. The ALICE Report also shows senior women have higher poverty rates than senior men. Meanwhile, Florida women earn 82.7 cents for every dollar men earn according to the U.S. Census Bureau Income Data. "This isn't about left or right," Castillo-Bach added. "This is about right and wrong. Florida women are the backbone of our economy and our communities. When women prosper, their children prosper, their families prosper, and Florida prospers. It's time women had a governor who puts 'People First, Not Politics.'"Evelyn Castillo-Bach is an Independent Democrat running for Governor of Florida in 2026. She has been registered as an Independent voter for more than twenty years and is running in the Democratic primary to bring independent thinking and practical solutions to Tallahassee. Her campaign is built on the motto "People First, Not Politics" and focuses on three pillars: Health, Home, and Freedom for all Floridians. View the full scope of issues addressed by gubernatorial candidate Evelyn Castillo-Bach on the campaign website: EvelynforGovernor.org

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