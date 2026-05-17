Evelyn Castillo-Bach, FL Gov Candidate: Ban Data Center NDAs, Create Affordable Housing Fund from Big Tech Profits

Evelyn seated with the American flag and Florida flag behind her,

Democrat Party candidate Evelyn Castillo-Bach calls for ban on data center NDAs and creation of a Florida Affordable Housing Fund paid by Big Tech

I am a long-time Independent voter running as a Democrat for Florida Governor in 2026. My campaign is built on the pillars of Health, Home, Freedom ... with the motto People First, Not Politics.” — Evelyn Castillo-Bach

PEMBROKE PINES, FL, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Evelyn Castillo-Bach, a registered Independent voter for over two decades, is running as a Democrat for Florida Governor in 2026.She describes herself as an "Independent Democrat" because "I reach decisions based on what is best for people, not blind party loyalty."Today, gubernatorial candidate Evelyn Castillo-Bach announced two policy decisions: (1) prohibit secret deals and agreements with data center companies, and (2) establish a Florida Affordable Housing Fund with ongoing mandatory fees paid by Big Tech data center corporations and their affiliates."Florida families have a right to know what is being built in their backyards, how much water it will consume, how much noise it will generate, how nature will be impacted and who is actually behind the project," Evelyn Castillo-Bach stated. "Right now, Big Tech companies are using secrecy agreements called NDAs to conceal facts from the very people whose lives will be impacted. That is not how our government should work. People First, Not Politics."Candidate Evelyn Castillo-Bach wants Big Tech corporations that profit from Florida's resources mandated to contribute to the welfare of Florida families, farms, its young people and the working poor and middle class. "The creation of the Florida Affordable Housing Fund would require mandatory deposits from companies making billions of dollars. Not optional. They must do it,” stated the Evelyn for Governor campaign."As governor, I will mandate public disclosure of all majority and minority ownership interests connected to proposed data center projects and the selection of independent third-party auditors, engineers and scientists to report on the projected water and energy use by Big Tech data centers and how the constant noise and light generated by a data center will impact the people in the community and the surrounding nature." Furthermore, "my administration will prohibit local and state officials and representatives from voting on the construction or expansion of any data center until the findings by the independent evaluators are released and multiple public hearings are held.""My policy position is clear: Data centers should pay our Florida communities for the privilege of operating in our neighborhoods, including the full cost of Big Tech water and electricity usage. They must be financially responsible for environmental damage linked to their operations. All remediation costs must be covered by Big Tech and their affiliates with absolutely no cost-shifting to state or federal taxpayers. All expenses related to infrastructure demands arising from the data centers – roads, sewer, pipelines – should also be fully covered by corporations linked to data centers. Florida communities should not bear the costs of Big Tech data centers that profit and serve the interests of global corporations," stated Evelyn Castillo-Bach.Multiple large-scale hyperscale data center projects have been proposed across Florida.One of the largest proposed projects is a reported 1.2-gigawatt development in Fort Meade. It received local approval in April 2026 but still faces state water permitting review. The DeSantis administration , through Commerce Secretary Alex Kelly, reportedly raised major concerns about the project, as reported by The Ledger. Proposals are active in Palm Beach and proposed or pending in Martin, Nassau and Citrus counties, as reported by FloridaDataCenters.org, News4JAX, and Bay News 9. At least two major proposals have been withdrawn or canceled due to community opposition and permit challenges. An NBC News review of over 30 data center proposals across 14 states found that in a majority of cases, local officials signed NDAs and worked with limited-liability entities or development companies that obscured the identities of the ultimate Big Tech companies. Governor DeSantis signed Senate Bill 484 on May 7, 2026 which does take measures to regulate Big Tech data centers , as reported by Fox 35 Orlando. Critics argue the law still permits 12 months of secrecy during negotiations involving data center projects."Twelve months of secrecy is still secrecy," Evelyn Castillo-Bach said. "A family should not find out a data center is coming only after the deal is done."At least 10 states have proposed NDA legislation in 2026, as reported by Governing magazine. Microsoft announced in March 2026 it will no longer use NDAs with local governments, as reported by Wisconsin Public Radio.At least two major proposals have been withdrawn or canceled: the Okee-One Data Campus in Okeechobee County and the Silver Fox 606 proposal in Indiantown, Martin County, as reported by TCPalm and Yahoo News."Health, Home, Freedom are the pillars of this campaign," Evelyn Castillo-Bach said. "Floridians cannot protect their health if they don't know what is in their air and water. Homeowners cannot protect their home if they don't know what is being built next door. Floridians cannot have freedom if corporations and government officials are making secret deals that affect them. The public good demands transparency, not NDAs."About Evelyn for Governor: Evelyn Castillo-Bach is a Democratic Party candidate for Florida Governor in 2026. Her campaign is built on the pillars of Health, Home, Freedom -- with the motto People First, Not Politics. For more information, visit: evelynforgovernor.org.12 month

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