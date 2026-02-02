From Her Kitchen Table, Evelyn Castillo-Bach Launches Florida Gubernatorial ‘People First, Not Politics’ Campaign

Evelyn seated with the American flag and Florida flag behind her,

Evelyn wants all Floridians to have government paid universal health care and medical debts banned so no family is buried in debt or becomes homeless.

The campaign is a kitchen-to-kitchen effort that invites Floridians to come together to create a 'Shockwave Movement' focused on improving the quality of life for ordinary people.” — Evelyn Castillo-Bach

PEMBROKE PINES, FL, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Launching her campaign right from her kitchen table, Evelyn Castillo-Bach today announced her candidacy for Governor of Florida with a bold “People First, Not Politics” agenda. The campaign is a kitchen-to-kitchen effort that invites Floridians to come together to create a 'Shockwave Movement' focused on improving the quality of life for ordinary people.As a lifelong independent now running as an Independent Democrat, Castillo-Bach emphasized her commitment to remaining independent in thought and action.“Florida’s affordability crisis hits working families hardest—medical debt triggers bankruptcy and home foreclosures, health care costs devour paychecks, hungry children struggle to learn, and skyrocketing property insurance premiums drive residents away,” Castillo-Bach said.Castillo-Bach emphasizes her focus on practical solutions that directly help ordinary people:- Ban medical debt to protect families from financial ruin- Deliver free health care as a basic human right- Provide complimentary breakfast and lunch for all elementary school children attending public schools- Reform property insurance to dramatically reduce costs and prevent Floridians from leaving the stateKey campaign focus areas include:Challenging Byron Donalds ... Florida Politics reports GOP front-runner Byron Donalds is supported by billionaire Elon Musk and has raised over 45 million dollars. Evelyn Castillo-Bach is building a campaign powered by grassroots supporters and dedicated to serving the interests of ordinary people.Independent Democrat ...As a lifelong independent, Castillo-Bach offers a fresh perspective and is not beholden to party elites.Accountability in Criminal Justice ...Castillo-Bach is committed to exposing prosecutorial misconduct and prosecutorial overreach that lead to unfair sentencing and block second chances.The campaign prioritizes protecting Florida’s future by focusing on:- Protect and Support Small Businesses- Protect Pensions- Protect the Everglades- Protect Families- Protect College Vouchers for Students- Protect Public Health- Protect Communities- Protect Children“Floridians deserve a leader who puts People First, Not Politics and is willing to work for ordinary people,” Castillo-Bach said. “Let’s create a Florida where families can thrive and where our government is accountable to ordinary people.”To view the full list of issues addressed by the campaign, visit the Evelyn for Governor campaign website and view videos.Spanish-language version of the campaign site appears under the About section.

Florida Needs a Shockwave Movement: Evelyn Castillo Bach for Governor

