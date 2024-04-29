Governor Abbott Requests SBA Disaster Declaration For East Texas Severe Storms, Flooding

TEXAS, April 29 - April 29, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that he has requested a disaster declaration from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) for Texas communities affected by severe storms and flooding that began on April 8. If approved, the SBA declaration would make federal assistance available in the form of disaster loans for Jasper County and its contiguous counties.



“With severe flooding damaging homes and businesses in Jasper County earlier this month, Texas continues working to provide all available resources needed to help Texans recover,” said Governor Abbott. “The approval of this SBA disaster declaration will help impacted Texans access crucial, low-interest loans so they can rebuild and move forward. I thank the Texas Division of Emergency Management for working tirelessly with local partners to ensure Jasper County and surrounding communities meet the eligibility requirements for additional financial assistance.”



If the state’s request is approved, the SBA would provide low-interest loans through its disaster programs to qualifying Texans whose homes and businesses sustained damage during the severe storms and flooding.



Local, state, and federal officials conducted an analysis of damage sustained in impacted communities, which verifies that Jasper County meets the federally-required thresholds for SBA assistance. Officials also reviewed disaster damage details self-reported by Texans through Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT) surveys.



Governor Abbott continues to take action to provide all available resources to help support local communities and protect Texans from the April severe storms and flooding, including: