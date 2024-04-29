Daily Session Report for Monday, April 29, 2024
PENNSYLVANIA, April 29 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
April 29, 2024
Convened at 12 P.M.
Adjourned at 2:40 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Jones.
Communications Received
The Chair is in receipt of the following report:
· An annual report persuant to Act 201 of the Public Utility Code, from the Pennsylvania
Public Utility Commision regarding the 2024 Annual Rate Comparison Report
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
SB 709
SB 945
SB 979
Bills Referred
HR 401 State Government
HR 402 Agriculture And Rural Affairs
HR 403 Rules
HR 404 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HR 405 State Government
HR 406 State Government
HR 407 Labor And Industry
HR 409 Health
HR 410 State Government
HR 411 Tourism And Economic And Recreational Development
HB 1776 State Government
HB 2227 Judiciary
HB 2228 Judiciary
HB 2229 Finance
HB 2230 Local Government
HB 2231 Judiciary
HB 2232 Housing And Community Development
HB 2233 Transportation
HB 2234 Insurance
HB 2235 Labor And Industry
HB 2236 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HB 2237 Judiciary
HB 2238 Environmental Resources And Energy
HB 2239 Finance
HB 2240 Local Government
HB 2241 Environmental Resources And Energy
Bills Recommitted
HB 416 To Appropriations
HB 1463 To Appropriations
HB 1632 To Appropriations
HB 2200 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
SB 721 From Human Services to Health
Bills Reported from Committee
HR 366 From Human Services as Committed
HR 348 From Tourism and Economic and Recreational Development as Committed
HR 352 From Tourism and Economic and Recreational Development as Committed
HR 359 From Tourism and Economic and Recreational Development as Committed
HR 363 From Tourism and Economic and Recreational Development as Committed
HR 365 From State Government as Amended
HR 381 From State Government as Committed
HR 385 From State Government as Committed
HR 406 From State Government as Committed
HB 1166 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2084 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2096 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2177 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1486 From Human Services as Amended
HB 1783 From Human Services as Amended
HB 2137 From Human Services as Committed
HB 2139 From Judiciary as Committed
HB 2227 From Judiciary as Amended
HB 2231 From Judiciary as Committed
SB 1018 From Judiciary as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 847
HB 2105
HB 2150
HB 2202
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Tuesday, April 29, 2024 at 11 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.