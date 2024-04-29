Daily Session Report for Monday, April 29, 2024

PENNSYLVANIA, April 29 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

April 29, 2024

Convened at 12 P.M.

Adjourned at 2:40 P.M.

Communications Received

The Chair is in receipt of the following report:

· An annual report persuant to Act 201 of the Public Utility Code, from the Pennsylvania

Public Utility Commision regarding the 2024 Annual Rate Comparison Report

Communications Received From the Senate

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

SB 709

SB 945

SB 979

Bills Referred

HR 401 State Government

HR 402 Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HR 403 Rules

HR 404 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HR 405 State Government

HR 406 State Government

HR 407 Labor And Industry

HR 409 Health

HR 410 State Government

HR 411 Tourism And Economic And Recreational Development

HB 1776 State Government

HB 2227 Judiciary

HB 2228 Judiciary

HB 2229 Finance

HB 2230 Local Government

HB 2231 Judiciary

HB 2232 Housing And Community Development

HB 2233 Transportation

HB 2234 Insurance

HB 2235 Labor And Industry

HB 2236 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 2237 Judiciary

HB 2238 Environmental Resources And Energy

HB 2239 Finance

HB 2240 Local Government

HB 2241 Environmental Resources And Energy

Bills Recommitted

HB 416 To Appropriations

HB 1463 To Appropriations

HB 1632 To Appropriations

HB 2200 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

SB 721 From Human Services to Health

Bills Reported from Committee

HR 366 From Human Services as Committed

HR 348 From Tourism and Economic and Recreational Development as Committed

HR 352 From Tourism and Economic and Recreational Development as Committed

HR 359 From Tourism and Economic and Recreational Development as Committed

HR 363 From Tourism and Economic and Recreational Development as Committed

HR 365 From State Government as Amended

HR 381 From State Government as Committed

HR 385 From State Government as Committed

HR 406 From State Government as Committed

HB 1166 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2084 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2096 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2177 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1486 From Human Services as Amended

HB 1783 From Human Services as Amended

HB 2137 From Human Services as Committed

HB 2139 From Judiciary as Committed

HB 2227 From Judiciary as Amended

HB 2231 From Judiciary as Committed

SB 1018 From Judiciary as Committed

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HB 847

HB 2105

HB 2150

HB 2202

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Tuesday, April 29, 2024 at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.