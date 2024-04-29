Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Monday, April 29, 2024

PENNSYLVANIA, April 29 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

April 29, 2024

Convened at 12 P.M.

Adjourned at 2:40 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Jones.

 

Communications Received

 

The Chair is in receipt of the following report:

 

·         An annual report persuant to Act 201 of the Public Utility Code, from the Pennsylvania

Public Utility Commision regarding the 2024 Annual Rate Comparison Report

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

SB 709

SB 945

SB 979

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 401     State Government

HR 402     Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HR 403     Rules

HR 404     Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HR 405     State Government

HR 406     State Government

HR 407     Labor And Industry

HR 409     Health

HR 410     State Government

HR 411     Tourism And Economic And Recreational Development

 

HB 1776   State Government

HB 2227   Judiciary

HB 2228   Judiciary

HB 2229   Finance

HB 2230   Local Government

HB 2231   Judiciary

HB 2232   Housing And Community Development

HB 2233   Transportation

HB 2234   Insurance

HB 2235   Labor And Industry

HB 2236   Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 2237   Judiciary

HB 2238   Environmental Resources And Energy

HB 2239   Finance

HB 2240   Local Government

HB 2241   Environmental Resources And Energy

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 416        To Appropriations

HB 1463      To Appropriations

HB 1632      To Appropriations

HB 2200      To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

SB 721         From Human Services to Health

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HR 366        From Human Services as Committed

HR 348        From Tourism and Economic and Recreational Development as Committed

HR 352        From Tourism and Economic and Recreational Development as Committed

HR 359        From Tourism and Economic and Recreational Development as Committed

HR 363        From Tourism and Economic and Recreational Development as Committed

HR 365         From State Government as Amended

HR 381        From State Government as Committed

HR 385         From State Government as Committed

HR 406        From State Government as Committed

 

HB 1166      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2084      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2096      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2177      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1486      From Human Services as Amended

HB 1783      From Human Services as Amended

HB 2137      From Human Services as Committed

HB 2139      From Judiciary as Committed

HB 2227      From Judiciary as Amended

HB 2231      From Judiciary as Committed

        

SB 1018       From Judiciary as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 847       

HB 2105     

HB 2150     

HB 2202     

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Tuesday, April 29, 2024  at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

