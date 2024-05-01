Submit Release
Craft Body Scan Launches 20% Off Cancer Screenings

Take charge of your well-being with early detection on your terms.

May Promotion in Honor of Skin Cancer Awareness Month

We believe in the power of early detection. By making cancer screenings more affordable and accessible, we hope to encourage more people to prioritize their health and undergo regular screenings.”
— Trey Marler, CEO
TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Craft Body Scan (CBS), a leader in proactive health management, announced today the launch of its special promotion offering 20% off all cancer screenings throughout May. This initiative comes as part of Craft Body Scan's commitment to raising awareness about the importance of early detection in combating cancer.

Cancer remains one of the leading causes of death worldwide, with millions of lives affected by this disease each year.

However, studies have shown that early detection greatly increases the chances of successful treatment and recovery. With this promotion, Craft Body Scan aims to make cancer screenings more accessible to individuals, empowering them to take control of their health and well-being.

“At Craft, we welcome any opportunity to shine a light on the silent threats of cancer, tumors, and heart disease. However, awareness alone isn't sufficient," said Trey Marler, CEO of Craft Body Scan. “We believe in the power of early detection in saving lives. By making cancer screenings more affordable and accessible, we hope to encourage more people to prioritize their health and undergo regular screenings."

Routine cancer screenings are important at all stages of adulthood, but the likelihood of developing cancer increases greatly with age. Approximately 88% of the people diagnosed with cancer in the U.S. are age 50 or older and 57% are 65 or older.

“We know that approximately 50% of cancers are at an advanced stage when diagnosed – reducing survival rates dramatically,” said Dr. Jason Schroder, Co-Founder and Medical Director of Craft Body Scan. “The older we get, the harder it is to beat cancer when caught in late stages. Bottom line: Cancer screenings are lifesaving — and early detection can make all the difference in beating the disease.”

The 20% off select cancer screenings include a heart scan, heart and lung scan, a heart and lung scan for couples, virtual colonoscopy, full body scan, presidential body scan, brain MRI, and whole-body MRI. Individuals should check with each CBS location for the availability of specific scans.

To take advantage of this limited-time promotion, individuals can schedule their cancer screenings by visiting the following website 20% Percent Off Cancer Screenings Promo or calling [phone number]. Appointments are available on a first-come, first-served basis, so early booking is recommended.

About Craft Body Scan:
Craft Body Scan (CBS) is at the forefront of transforming health and wellness for all. Our core mission is clear: to rejuvenate health and safeguard lives. Leveraging cutting-edge CT scanning technology, we identify even the smallest irregularities months or even years before symptoms appear, providing early detection crucial for combating silent killers like heart disease and cancer – thereby enhancing survival rates significantly. With an unwavering dedication to innovation and superior quality, CBS remains steadfast in its focus on empowering individuals to proactively manage their health and live their best lives.

Adam Akins
InHouse Advertising
+1 918-361-6128
adam@inhouseadvertisingtulsa.com
Early Cancer Detection Saves Lives

