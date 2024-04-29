Leading Las Vegas Property Management Firm Releases Robust Video Media Campaign
Shelter Realty, Inc. Of Las Vegas
Robust media plan targeted to strategically reach landlords and real estate investors interested in real estate opportunities.LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SHELTER REALTY ® of Las Vegas has launched a new video showcasing its property management services tailored for landlord clients nationwide. The video highlights its comprehensive programs, catering to hundreds of investors across the U.S.
The video campaign is supported with a robust media plan strategically planned to reach landlords and real estate investors interested in real estate opportunities. In addition to internet advertising, ads will run on YouTube, Hulu and Roku streaming platforms targeting living rooms. Programming dates and times are subject to media availability.
Shelter Realty specializes in single-family homes, condominiums, and townhomes, as well as Executive and Regular Short-Term Rentals. The firm utilizes screening protocols that set industry-leading standards, ensuring thorough background checks and impartial evaluations of candidates.
The campaign was designed and created with the assistance and services of SEARCHEN NETWORKS®
About Shelter Realty Inc.
SHELTER REALTY ® is a leading real estate and property management firm in Henderson and the broader Las Vegas Valley area. With over 23 years of experience and a focus on property management, their team offers comprehensive services including buyer and seller representation, rental leasing, relocation assistance, and investment property guidance.
The 2024 advertising video content can be found on the Shelter Realty Inc. YouTube channel.
Las Vegas Property Management by Shelter Realty ®