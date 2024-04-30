BURBANK TO HOST INAUGURAL QUIZ SHOW EXPO MAY 31 - JUNE 1
First-of-Its-Kind Game Show Fan Convention Offers Fans Meet and Greets with Game Show Personalities, Auditions for Real TV Game Shows and MoreBURBANK, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quiz Show Expo is proud to announce its inaugural convention, created by game show fans for game show fans. The newest fan expo will take place May 31-June 1, 2024 (National Game Show Day is June 1), at the Los Angeles Marriott Burbank Airport and Convention Center located at 2500 N Hollywood Way, Burbank, CA 91505.
Passes are on sale now with various levels of access available, from $30 single day access to $639 for 3-day passes for two people that include two nights of hotel accommodations, parking, and shuttles, two celebrity photo opts, and more. View all the available passes at www.QuizShowExpo.com.
Quiz Show Expo will offer fans of the genre the opportunity to meet and greet their favorite game show hosts and personalities. Celebrities already scheduled to appear include: Jamie Farr and Loretta Swit (M.A.S.H.), Carnie Wilson (Wilson Phillips, The Newlywed Game, Sounds Delicious), Mindy Cohn (Facts of Life, Palm Royale), John O’Hurley (Seinfeld, Family Feud), Jim J. Bullock (Too Close for Comfort, Hollywood Squares), David Ruprecht (Supermarket Sweep), Bob Eubanks (The Newlywed Game, Card Sharks), author Adam Nedeff (Gong This Book!), SNL alum Gary Kroeger(The Newlywed Game, Beat The Clock), Marc 'Skippy' Price (Family Ties, Win Lose or Draw), Randy West (Press Your Luck, The Price Is Right), Arianna Haut and Muffy Marracco (Jeopardy, Master Mind), Rob Belushi (Get A Clue), Wesley Eure (Land of the Lost, Super Password) and many more.
Quiz Show Expo will also give attendees the chance to play in several live games; shop vendors focusing on TV Related memorabilia; and take part in several panel discussions featuring interesting TV Game Show related topics.
BUZZR, America’s only retro game show network, has also come on board as a key sponsor of the event. Friday night in the 200-seat BUZZR Theatre, there will be a special kick-off party for early- bird attendees featuring The Remotes (formerly The Ceramic Dalmatians), L.A's only TV Theme Song tribute band with an exhilarating 10 person ensemble. Saturday morning Quiz Show Expo will host a live-recording of the hit quiz-based podcast “Go Fact Yourself.” Friday and Saturday a series of Q&A game show themed panels will be held hosted by Comedian Frank DeCaro. Saturday evening will feature a live game show called “Quiz Show Live!: The Game Show Trivia Game Show,” hosted by Rob Belushi (Get A Clue) and Muffy Marracco (Master Minds, Jeopardy!). Game Show Network is also onboard as a secondary sponsor with several personalities appearing over the weekend.
There will also be numerous photo opportunities with previous Zonks from Let’s Make A Deal, and games from The Price is Right including a “Big Wheel,” (travel size) and the “Magic Number” Game which will be seen for the first time in several years. The “Game Show Gallery,” a make-shift museum honoring some fun game show artifacts, will feature the likes of the “Weird Al Yankovic Live Tour” Jeopardy! Set, a set piece from the original Joker’s Wild and more. Quiz Show Expo will also hold a silent auction where attendees will have the opportunity to bid on 10 rare, framed prints from the Betty White Fan Club Photo Archives, sponsored in part by frameiteasy.com. Proceeds from the auction benefit Actors and Others for Animals, and SwitHeart, Loretta Swit’s Animal Charity.
Quiz Show Expo takes place over National Game Show Day weekend, May 31st through June 1st in Burbank, CA. More info and advanced tickets (including discounted host hotel room rates) can be found at www.QuizShowExpo.com.
If you would like more information about Quiz Show Expo, please call Tony Pinizzotto at (818) 915-3675, or email TonyPinizzotto@gmail.com
About BUZZR
BUZZR is a pop culture time capsule – a non-stop celebration where viewers can play along with some of Fremantle’s vast portfolio of more than 40,000 iconic game show episodes, which are shown around the clock. Featured titles include Match Game, where Gene Rayburn hosts a mad-capped panel of celebrity guests; Supermarket Sweep where shoppers run wild through the aisles; as well as perennial favorites like Press Your Luck, Classic Concentration, The Newlywed Game, Password, Tattletales and many more. Visit the website at http://BUZZRtv.com.
Dan Grody
Tellem Grody PR
email us here