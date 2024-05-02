BurgerFi® and Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza & Wings® Thanks Teachers and Nurses With 20% Off During Appreciation Week
Celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week and National Nurses Week from May 6-12FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, USA, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BurgerFi International, Inc., owner of leading fast-casual brand BurgerFi® and the casual dining pizza brand Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings, is showing its gratitude to teachers and nurses in honor of Teacher Appreciation Week and National Nurses Week. From Monday, May 6 to Sunday, May 12, 2024, BurgerFi and Anthony’s will offer a 20% discount on all orders, with a valid ID at participating restaurants.
“Heroes come in many forms, and our teachers and nurses are some of the most highly regarded for their incredible efforts to care for others in our community with selfless dedication,” said Carl Bachmann, Chief Executive Officer for BurgerFi International. “There's no better way to celebrate with our teachers and nurses than coming together to share a meal and create memories.”
“We are honored to recognize and thank teachers and nurses in our communities for their incredible contributions,” said Cindy Syracuse, Chief Marketing Officer. “Celebrating National Nurses Week and Teacher Appreciation Week at BurgerFi and Anthony’s, is part of both brand’s DNA to support the community where our restaurants are located. BurgerFi and Anthony’s both use the highest quality ingredients and provide attentive service, making for a dining experience that truly honors the hard work and dedication of teachers and nurses.”
The Teacher Appreciation Week and National Nurses Week offer is available for dine-in only. Guests must show a valid school ID or nurse ID to redeem. This offer is not valid for online pickup, phone orders, app orders, delivery or 3rd party delivery.
For more information about BurgerFi, visit www.BurgerFi.com or follow them on Facebook or Instagram @BurgerFi. BurgerFi offers dine-in, takeout, and online ordering for pickup or delivery via the BurgerFi App and website. The app is available through the App Store or Google Play.
Guests can join the Coal Fired Rewards program to enjoy a free 12 pizza, earn points with every dollar spent, and more. To learn more about Anthony’s, visit www.acfp.com or follow them on social @anthonyscoalfiredpizza.
About BurgerFi International (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW)
BurgerFi® is chef-founded and committed to serving fresh, all-natural and quality food at all locations, online and via first-party and third-party deliveries. BurgerFi was named “The Very Best Burger” at the 2023 edition of the nationally acclaimed SOBE Wine and Food Festival, awarded #1 “Best Fast Food Burger” in USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards, “Best Fast Casual Restaurant” in USA Today’s 10 Best 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards for the third consecutive year, and Fast Casual’s Top Ten Brands for 10 consecutive years.
About Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings
Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza & Wings was acquired by BurgerFi International Inc. (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW), on November 3, 2021 and is a premium pizza and wings brand that operates 59 corporate-owned casual restaurant locations. Known for serving fresh, never frozen and quality ingredients, Anthony’s is centered around a 900-degree coal fired oven with menu offerings including “well-done” pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads. Anthony’s was named “The Best Pizza Chain in America” by USA Today’s Great American Bites, “Top 3 Best Major Pizza Chain” by Mashed in 2021, and made the 2024 “Best Customer Service List” by Forbes.
