Missouri’s Stowloch Single Barrel Reserve Whiskey Wins Gold Medal
Missouri’s Stowloch Single Barrel Reserve (SBR) Whiskey is born and created in the heart of the Ozark Highlands.
Stowloch SBR Whiskey is “near the pinnacle of achievement [and] set the standard for their category.””DEFIANCE, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Missouri’s Stowloch Single Barrel Reserve (SBR) Whiskey, born and created in the heart of the Ozark Highlands, has won a Gold Medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC), the largest and most prestigious spirits competition in the world.
— San Francisco World Spirits Competition
According to the SFWSC, Stowloch SBR Whiskey is “near the pinnacle of achievement [and] set the standard for their category.”
“We are absolutely thrilled for our Ozark Highlands Stowloch Single Barrel Reserve Whiskey to receive the highest possible honor for a first time entry,” Mark Sutherland, Co-Founder of Stowloch Whiskey and CEO of Stone Ledge Spirits Company, said. “It is a testament to the skill of our distiller, the 200 year history of the Ozark Highlands distilling industry, and the phenomenal natural resources in Missouri.”
Stowloch SBR is an American Whiskey made in Missouri’s Ozark Highlands and available in the United States. It is a certified Ozark Highlands whiskey, an official spirits region in the US that has been distilling for more than 200 years.
Since its introduction in 2000, the SFWSC has become one of the most respected and influential spirits competitions in the world.
Stowloch SBR Whiskey was released in late 2023, in the heart of the USA. Inspired by the art of traditional distilling and the beauty of America’s Ozark Highlands, Stowloch SBR Whiskey is born using natural Ozark Highlands limestone-filtered water, heirloom seed ingredients, extra-long fermentation and aged a minimum of 8-years in Missouri Oak barrels.
Stowloch Whiskey is certified as “Ozark Highlands” by the Ozark Highland Distillers Guild. The certification under Missouri law requires chemical-free water from the Ozark Highlands, Missouri-made barrels, and that the entire process from ground to glass takes place in the Ozark Highlands. In 2022, Missouri passed legislation creating quality and consumer protections for Ozark Highlands spirits and defined the Ozark Highlands Spirits Region. This unique limestone highland region has a 200-year history of distilling, and has been called the Ozark Highlands by the U.S. Government since 1819.
Stowloch SBR Whiskey is currently available in select locations across Missouri. You can see all locations that carry our SBR and our flagship Stowloch at stowloch.com/where-to-buy.
Mark Sutherland
Stone Ledge Spirits Company
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram