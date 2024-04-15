Missouri-Made InverXion Vodka Wins Silver at the London Spirits Competition
The London Spirits Competition is judged by a panel of leading spirits buyers.
InverXion Vodka is made in Missouri’s Ozark Highlands, an official spirits region in the US where distilling has been taking place since the US Government designated it as the Ozark Highlands in 1819.”DEFIANCE, MO, USA, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the 7th London Spirits Competition, held in London on 20 & 21 March 2024, American-made InverXion Vodka won a Silver medal, considered the ultimate seal of approval in the global spirits industry.
InverXion is a premium American vodka made using heirloom-seed sweet corn, all-natural limestone-filtered mineral water, and extra-long fermentation. It is distilled 8 times and finished with a vacuum inverted process to ensure a smooth, clean, soft finish. InverXion Vodka is gluten-free and certified kosher.
The London Spirits Competition looks to recognize, reward, and help promote spirits brands that have successfully been created to identify with and target a specific spirits drinker. The London Spirits Competition evaluates spirits across three categories: quality; value; and design.
“We are thrilled that InverXion Vodka has been recognized by the London Spirits Competition,” Mark Sutherland, Founder of Stowloch Whiskey said. “Our high-quality ingredients, traditional distilling, and extra-long fermentation, consistently deliver a high-quality American vodka and to have it recognized in the UK is smashing.”
Sutherland was born in Scotland, grew up outside London, and now resides in Missouri’s Ozark Highlands.
For more information on InverXion Vodka, visit InverXionVodka.com.
