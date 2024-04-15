Stowloch “Ozark Highlands” Whiskey Wins Silver at London Spirits Competition

Stowloch Whiskey was born in the heart of the Ozark Highlands Stowloch Whiskey uses only limestone filtered water from the Ozark Highlands Stowloch Whiskey Won a Silver Medal at the London Spirits Competition

Stowloch is an American Whiskey made in Missouri’s Ozark Highlands and available in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Stowloch is an American Whiskey made in Missouri’s Ozark Highlands and available in the United States and the United Kingdom.” — Stone Ledge Distillery

DEFIANCE, MO, USA, April 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the 7th London Spirits Competition , held in London on 20 & 21 March 2024, American-made Stowloch Whiskey won a Silver medal, considered the ultimate seal of approval in the global spirits industry. Stowloch is an American Whiskey made in Missouri’s Ozark Highlands and available in the United States and the United Kingdom. It is a certified Ozark Highlands whiskey, an official spirits region in the US that has been distilling for more than 200 years.The London Spirits Competition looks to recognize, reward, and help promote spirits brands that have successfully been created to identify with and target a specific spirits drinker. The London Spirits Competition evaluates spirits across three categories: quality; value; and design.“We are thrilled that Stowloch Whiskey has been recognized by the London Spirits Competition just days after we released Stowloch in the UK market,” Mark Sutherland, Founder of Stowloch Whiskey said. “Our high-quality ingredients, traditional distilling and aging process, and extra-long fermentation, consistently deliver a smooth and enjoyable American Whiskey that is now being enjoyed in the US and the UK.”Sutherland was born in Scotland, grew up outside London, and now resides in Missouri’s Ozark Highlands.“To win a silver and to share our whiskey with the United Kingdom, the country of my birth and formative years, is thrilling and humbling,” Sutherland said. “It is an honor to introduce Missouri to my home country, one dram at a time.”Distilling has been taking place in the Ozark Highlands since the US Government designated it in 1819. The massive limestone highland region produces natural, limestone-filtered mineral water and Missouri White Oak trees. All American Oak barrels are made from Missouri White Oak. Additionally, the climate in Missouri’s Ozark Highlands is comparable to Kentucky and Tennessee, giving the region more advantages and natural resources than those other states.Stowloch Whiskey is made using heirloom-seed grains and is aged a minimum of 4 years. Stowloch Whiskey is gluten-free and certified kosher, and it is non-chill filtered ensuring the fatty acids are preserved in the final product. The entire process, from ground to glass, takes place in Missouri’s Ozark Highlands.Stowloch is imported to and distributed in the UK by OENO Group and is available at their flagship OENO House store in the Royal Exchange in London.For more information on Stowloch Whiskey visit stowloch.com.

The Story of Stowloch Whiskey and the Ozark Highlands