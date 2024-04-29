Video Visitation Access Expanding at Keen Mountain Correctional Center

Agency News

April 29, 2024

Expansion is VADOC’s third in April

The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) and partners ViaPath and Assisting Families of Inmates (AFOI) are expanding video visitation at Keen Mountain Correctional Center in Buchanan County beginning at approximately 9 a.m. on Tuesday, April 30.

Every living area at each facility will be equipped with video visitation equipment, allowing inmates to conduct visits from their living areas.

Under the expansion, new operating hours for video visits will be in place. Hours of operation for the general population will be 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on weekends. Any previously scheduled visit outside of those hours will need to be rescheduled once the new hours are implemented.

If two inmates in the same living area are scheduled for a visit simultaneously, one visit will remain and the other will be canceled. For the canceled visit, the visitor can reschedule their visit in the Visitation Scheduler.

Video visitation will not be available when facilities are operating on lockdown status.

Keen Mountain’s video visitation expansion is the VADOC’s third in April, following Deerfield Correctional Complex (April 3) and Pocahontas State Correctional Center (April 9). Earlier this year, the VADOC expanded video visitation at Virginia Correctional Center for Women (January 29) and Baskerville Correctional Center (February 6), In late 2023, video visitation expanded at Green Rock and River North correctional centers.

“Ensuring inmates have as many visitation opportunities as possible is an integral part of the re-entry process,” said VADOC Director Chad Dotson. “I’m hopeful Keen Mountain Correctional Center inmates will be able to use this expansion to create further connections with their loved ones.”

Additional information about visitation is available on the Visiting an Inmate section of the VADOC website.