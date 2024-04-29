New Exmark Video Demonstrates How To Reduce, Reuse and Recycle with DIY Backyard Composting Bins

All types of organic household and yard waste can be composted. The project starts with nine recycled wood pallets, along with a variety of 1x6-inch and 2x4-inch boards. Use a pitchfork to periodically turn over the mixture as the compost is maturing.

Video features horticulture expert, Joe Lamp’l, and his DIY composting bin project

We’re reducing our waste and reusing it in the garden. That’s the epitome of recycling, and compost is great for that.” — Joe Lamp'l

BEATRICE, NEB, USA, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are several great benefits of backyard composting. In addition to being a great way to reduce environmental impact, composting household, yard, and garden waste is an excellent source of fertile compost that can be used throughout the yard.

According to horticulture expert, Joe Lamp’l, it’s relatively easy and inexpensive for homeowners to build their own composting bins. He’s partnered with Exmark and landscape designer, Doug Scott, on a new Done in a Weekend Projects video demonstrating how to build a three-bin composting system from repurposed wood pallets.

Lamp’l says composting is important because it helps families practice the 3Rs: Reduce, Reuse and Recycle.

“We’re reducing our waste and reusing it in the garden,” Lamp’l said. “That’s the epitome of recycling, and compost is great for that.”

A wide range of organic household and outdoor waste can be used for composting, including overripe fruits and vegetables, food scraps, grass clippings, garden debris and fallen leaves, among others.

Wood pallets are ideal for constructing composting bins, Lamp’l said. They can be procured for little to no cost, and they last a long time. They’re also easy to assemble into bins, making this an ideal DIY project. In the video, he demonstrates building a three-bin composting system using nine pallets total.

Lamp’l notes that it’s important to use pallets that are not built from treated wood or contain pesticides or other chemicals. And while one-bin composting systems are popular; he recommends a three-bin system for its efficiency and ability to produce consistently high-quality compost.

“If you have one bin and keep adding new ingredients to it, at some point you have to stop, so those ingredients have an opportunity to break down and become compost,” Lamp’l said. “But if that’s the only bin you have and you don’t want to keep adding ingredients, at what point do you ever have finished compost? You really don’t.”

With multiple bins, homeowners can start composting in one bin, giving it a chance to be left alone long enough to transform into finished compost. New compost is placed into new bins, with the goal of having multiple compost bins in varying stages of maturity.

To create his three-bin composting system, Lamp’l uses three-inch all-weather deck screws to bolt together pallets, creating the back and sides of the bins. The removable front slats are built from pressure-treated 2x4-inch and 1x6-inch boards.

View the 3Rs of Composting video and download full project build instructions, including a list of materials and tools needed, on the Exmark Backyard Life site. There, you can also find a wide range of other Exmark Original Series content, including Backyard Smart, Dream Yards and Prime Cuts, as well as content from a wide range of Exmark-affiliated influencers.

# # #

About Backyard Life

With a focus on giving home and acreage owners tips and know-how to make the most of their outdoor experience and live more life outdoors, Backyard Life is a unique one-of-a-kind multimedia destination. Content focuses on lawn-and-garden, outdoor cooking and living, and rural lifestyles. Learn more at Exmark.com/Backyard.

How to Build Composting Bins from Recycled Pallets