City of Wheat Ridge, CO Improves Permitting Process for Residents with OpenGov

The system will replace manual methods with a mobile application for inspectors and an online permit portal, promising a better overall customer experience.COLORADO, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Faced with manual processes and the inability to collect online payments, the City of Wheat Ridge, CO, recognized the need for a comprehensive digital solution. The City selected OpenGov as the ideal partner to overcome these challenges, confident in the software’s capability to enhance service delivery and meet resident expectations.
Wheat Ridge is nestled in the vibrant Jefferson County and has long sought to modernize its permitting services to better serve its residents and businesses. The City needed a system that could provide intuitive workflows, a resident portal, and mobile capabilities for field inspectors. OpenGov Permitting & Licensing was the standout choice, offering a streamlined platform that promised to resolve these specific needs effectively.
By implementing OpenGov, Wheat Ridge can anticipate a shift towards a more efficient and responsive permit application process. The new system will replace manual methods with a mobile application for inspectors and a robust online permit portal, promising a better overall customer experience. Furthermore, OpenGov’s enhanced reporting capabilities are expected to ensure accurate financial tracking, helping to track the impact of various city programs and initiatives.
The City of Wheat Ridge, CO, joins more than 1,900 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
