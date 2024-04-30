Acclivity Health Achieves HITRUST Certification Demonstrating the Highest Level of Information Protection Assurance

Acclivity Health, a leading healthcare technology company, announced their Connected Care Platform earned certified status by HITRUST for information security.

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclivity Health Solutions, a leading healthcare technology company, is proud to announce that the Acclivity Connected Care Platform has earned certified status by HITRUST for information security.

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates that the organization’s Connected Care Platform has met demanding regulatory compliance and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places Acclivity Health in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

“Organizations like ours are continually under pressure to address current and emerging threats and meet complex compliance, information protection, and privacy requirements,” said Kenneth Weng, Chief Technology Officer at Acclivity Health. “We are pleased to demonstrate to our customers the highest standards for data protection and information security by achieving the rigorous HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification.”

“The HITRUST Assurance Program is rigorous and reliable because of the comprehensiveness of control requirements, depth of review, and consistency of oversight” said Bimal Sheth, Executive Vice President, Standards Development & Assurance Operations, HITRUST. “HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certification demonstrates Acclivity Health Solutions is taking the most proactive approach to cybersecurity, data protection, and risk management.”

About Acclivity Health Solutions

Acclivity Health is a trusted healthcare technology company with a mission to simplify administrative and point of care decision making within value-based payment models. Acclivity Health's robust and configurable platform is designed for physician practices, ACOs, health plans, and health systems.

Acclivity Health currently serves healthcare organizations in all 50 states, enabling care coordination and improved care insights for over 8 million patients. Acclivity Health has improved healthcare organization outcomes in various CMS payment models such as Primary Care First, Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP), ACO REACH, and more.

For more information, please visit acclivityhealth.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.