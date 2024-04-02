Mike Barrett Joins Acclivity Health Solutions Board

Acclivity Health Solutions is pleased to announce the appointment of Mike Barrett to its Board of Directors.

We are thrilled to welcome Mike to Acclivity's Board of Directors. His vast experience and deep understanding of value-based care will be invaluable assets as we continue to drive innovation.” — Jeremy Powell, CEO, Acclivity

JACKSONVILLE, FL, US, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclivity Health Solutions is pleased to announce the appointment of Mike Barrett to its Board of Directors. With 40 years of extensive experience in the healthcare industry, Mike brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Acclivity's strategic initiatives.

Throughout his illustrious career, Mike has held executive positions at large medical groups, hospitals, and integrated delivery systems. He played a pivotal role in the evolution of Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) and was instrumental in the founding of the National Association of Accountable Care Organizations (NAACOS).

Mike's specific expertise lies in administrative operations and financial structures within value-based care programs. He possesses a deep understanding of the complexities of the healthcare landscape, including risk management and strategic planning. Mike's insights into precise projects that yield immediate yet sustainable value advantages, as well as his ability to navigate financial, operational, and regulatory risks, make him a valuable addition to the Acclivity team.

In his new role on the Acclivity Health Solutions Board, Mike will provide invaluable insights and guidance, drawing upon his extensive background and expertise in the healthcare industry and ACO landscape. His contributions will be instrumental in advising on ACO models, evaluating software benefits, and charting the strategic direction of Acclivity.

Jeremy Powell, CEO of Acclivity Health Solutions, expressed his enthusiasm about Mike Barrett joining the board, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Mike to Acclivity's Board of Directors. His vast experience and deep understanding of value-based care will be invaluable assets as we continue to drive innovation and deliver impactful solutions to navigate today's complex healthcare landscape."

"I am delighted to join the board of Acclivity Health Solutions," said Mike Barrett. "I have witnessed firsthand their dedication to achieving success in value-based care initiatives. Acclivity's commitment to innovation and their track record of delivering tangible results make them the right foundation for driving transformative change in the healthcare industry." From macro-level strategic planning to micro-level operational improvements, Barrett provides a focused perspective aimed at advancing the healthcare system's effectiveness and efficiency.

In addition to his new role at Acclivity, Mike Barrett co-founded Cura Health Management (CHM) and Damea Health Advisors. He served as Vice President of Strategy and National Development and previously served as Senior Vice President of Operations at Collaborative Health Systems, where he reorganized multiple ACOs, resulting in significant improvements in performance and profitability. Mike's extensive background also includes leadership roles at organizations such as HCP IPA, Ascendent Care LLC, and WellMed Medical Management/Physician Partners of Greater Orlando.

With Mike Barrett's appointment, Acclivity Health Solutions looks forward to leveraging his expertise to drive continued growth and success in the healthcare technology sector.

NAACOS is a premier event for professionals in the accountable care industry, bringing together thought leaders, experts, and stakeholders to discuss the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in value-based care. Meet with Acclivity Health in person at the upcoming Spring NAACOS Conference in Baltimore, Maryland, from April 10th to 12th. Book your meeting here.

============================

About Acclivity Health Solutions

Acclivity Health Solutions is a trusted healthcare technology company with a mission to simplify administrative and point of care decision making within value-based payment models. Acclivity Health's robust and configurable platform is designed for physician practices, ACOs, health plans, and health systems.

Acclivity Health currently serves healthcare organizations in all 50 states, enabling care coordination and improved care insights for over 8 million patients. Acclivity has improved healthcare organization outcomes in various CMS payment models such as Primary Care First, Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP), ACO REACH, and more.

For more information, please visit acclivityhealth.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.