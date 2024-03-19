Acclivity Health Solutions Appoints Stacy Fox as New Vice President of Sales

Acclivity Health is excited to announce the appointment of Stacy Fox as our Vice President of Sales. She is a key addition to our high-caliber leadership team.

The work and mission at Acclivity is what drove me to join the team, I am looking forward to helping our customers reach and succeed in value-based care and other managed contracts.” — Stacy Fox, VP of Sales

JACKSONVILLE, FL, US, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclivity Health Solutions Appoints New Vice President of Sales to Drive Growth Strategy

Acclivity Health Solutions, a robust value-based and coordinated care solution that turns insights into action across the entire healthcare continuum, is excited to announce the appointment of Stacy Fox as the new Vice President of Sales. With 13 years of experience, a proven track record of driving significant revenue growth, and implementing successful go-to-market (GTM) strategies, Stacy Fox will play a pivotal role in accelerating Acclivity Health’s expansion.

As the new Vice President of Sales, Stacy Fox brings extensive experience in developing and executing strategic initiatives to optimize sales processes and maximize revenue. Her expertise in crafting innovative GTM strategies will be instrumental in propelling Acclivity Health to new heights and solidifying its position as a market leader in Value-Based Technology and Automated Care Coordination that drives action. In this pivotal role, Stacy Fox will lead the expansion of the sales team and drive the development and execution of strategic initiatives to accelerate revenue growth. With a focus on optimizing the GTM strategy, Stacy Fox will leverage her expertise to enhance the company's market positioning and streamline the sales process, ensuring alignment with customer needs and market trends.

According to Jeremy Powell, CEO, “Customers across all 50 states recognize our staff as a beacon of knowledge and thought-leadership, and I’m pleased that we are adding Stacy to the high-caliber leadership team at Acclivity Health. Our approach to improving outcomes requires the very best technology, processes and people, and Stacy will drive all three forward in her dynamic role leading sales and our commercial motion. We are lucky to have had to opportunity to get her aboard, and our current and future customers will certainly benefit from her strategic approach.”

Stacy Fox joins Acclivity Health from Health Gorilla, where she served as Vice President of Sales and played a key role in building and growing the sales team process, revenue, and GTM strategy with newly launched products and use cases. She successfully built high-performing sales teams and implemented effective GTM strategies that resulted in significant revenue growth. When asked about the move to Acclivity Health, Stacy Fox commented, “The work and mission at Acclivity is what drove me to join the team, I am looking forward to helping our customers reach and succeed in value-based care and other managed contracts.” Her strong leadership skills, coupled with her strategic and customer-centric approach, align perfectly with Acclivity Health's commitment to delivering exceptional value to its clients.

"I am excited to join Acclivity Health and work alongside such a talented team," said Stacy Fox. "I am passionate about helping SaaS HealthTech companies build compelling, scalable processes while driving innovative commercial relationships to grow revenue. I get energized by building repeatable sales processes and driving sales growth from high-performing teams. I will apply my focus to delivering innovative solutions to our customers and driving sustainable growth for Acclivity Health."

Stacy Fox will lead Acclivity Health's sales team in executing strategic initiatives to expand its customer base, enhance customer satisfaction, and drive revenue growth. She is known for her strategic mindset, collaborative leadership style, and passion for driving results. With her leadership, Acclivity Health is poised to capitalize on new opportunities and achieve its ambitious goals.

=====

About Acclivity Health Solutions

Acclivity Health Solutions is a trusted healthcare technology company with a mission to simplify administrative and point of care decision making within value-based payment models. Acclivity Health's robust and configurable platform is designed for physician practices, ACOs, health plans, and health systems.

Acclivity Health currently serves healthcare organizations in all 50 states, enabling care coordination and improved care insights for over 8 million patients. Acclivity has improved healthcare organization outcomes in various CMS payment models such as Primary Care First, Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP), ACO REACH, and more.

For more information, please visit acclivityhealth.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.