Media Advisory: Groundbreaking ceremony for new fire station complex at Camp Guernsey

What: The Wyoming Army National Guard is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Fire Station Complex at Camp Guernsey. This complex will house a 24,658 square feet fire station, a five-story air traffic control tower, and a 5,204 square feet Amy Airfield flight operation building. These essential facilities will be constructed to remain operational during inclement weather and natural disaster events.

Who: The Wyoming Army National Guard and the Wyoming Military Department. For more information, please contact Mr. Bob Snyder at 307-772-5265 or bob.j.snyder.civ@army.mil.

When: May 13, 2024, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Camp Guernsey Airfield.

How: Media is invited to attend the ceremony. Media, please R.S.V.P. by May 6 through this link, https://einvitations.afit.edu/inv/anim.cfm?i=855284&k=0A64470B7353. We hope you can join us and look forward to seeing you.

Media Advisory: Groundbreaking ceremony for new fire station complex at Camp Guernsey

