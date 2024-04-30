Dejero Smart Blending Technology opens new opportunities for UK live events broadcast company
Stream7 deployed Dejero GateWay devices in the procedure room and lecture theater to provide a two-way link during an endoscopy during a hybrid event for Sheffield Gastroenterology and the World Endoscopy Organisation (WEO)
Video feeds from two cameras and data from two endoscopy machines were broadcast via Dejero GateWay devices to audiences in the hospital’s lecture theater and to a video conference platform via an NDI-bridge
Dejero GateWay enables Stream7 to create independent internet connectivity at any venue or location, including UK teaching hospital
Because the GateWays are easy to set up, we’ve gained a new level of agility. Now any project in any location is doable.”WATERLOO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hybrid, virtual and physical end-to-end event broadcast and production specialists, Stream7, is leveraging the reliable connectivity of Dejero GateWay M6E6 network aggregation devices to create its own temporary internet at diverse facilities and venues for live events production and broadcasting.
— Darren Wain - Managing Director, Stream7
“Because of data security, we’re often presented with restrictions when it comes to accessing the local network infrastructure behind corporate HQ or government building firewalls,” explains Darren Wain, Managing Director, Stream7.
“In the past, it could be incredibly resource-intensive to plan for and establish links, or to hardwire a venue – which also resulted in prohibitive costs. But with GateWay we can create our own network and resilient internet connection to offer a simpler, more cost-effective package to our clients, without having to tap into the local infrastructure.”
Most recently, Stream7 provisioned a hybrid event for Sheffield Gastroenterology and the World Endoscopy Organisation (WEO) at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital in Sheffield, UK. The Dejero GateWay devices were deployed in one of the teaching hospital’s procedure rooms and in its lecture theater to provide a two-way link during an endoscopy, enabling both in-person and online delegates to watch a broadcast quality surgery in real-time and interact remotely with the surgeons, and each other, during the procedure.
Each GateWay, carrying six SIM cards from diverse network providers, enabled Stream7 to create a secure and isolated temporary network for the WEO event using only blended cellular. Video feeds from two cameras and data from two endoscopy machines were broadcast to audiences in the lecture theater and to a video conference platform via an NDI-bridge using Stream7’s Newtek Tricaster production system.
For other live events, Stream7 has set up the GateWay to combine connectivity not only from cellular, but from other IP networks, including fiber and satellite for primary and back-up connectivity with Dejero Smart Blending Technology™
“Our projects vary from conferences, symposiums and awards, to music concerts and lectures. Not only does the GateWay give us and our clients complete confidence to broadcast from physical buildings, it also opens up new opportunities for us to cover outdoor events, such as festivals in the middle of the countryside; because the GateWays are easy to set up, we’ve gained a new level of agility. Now any project in any location is doable,” said Wain.
Dejero GateWay features Smart Blending Technology which combines connectivity from diverse cellular and other IP network providers. This technology creates a virtual ‘network of networks’ to provide access to a far greater coverage area than any single provider can deliver.
"Without a solution like the GateWay, we can have the best equipment in the world and the best team in the world, but we're not in control of the venue's internet. So knowing we can supply that resiliently is a major selling point for Stream7,” Wain concluded.
