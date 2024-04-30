Pavé The Way® Jewelry Introduces "My BFFs" Collection in Celebration of Mother's Day
From Left to Right: "Best Friend" Necklace, "Bold Love" Earrings, "Meant to Be" Stud Earrings and "You Get Me" Leverback Earrings
Pavé The Way® Jewelry announces the launch of its latest collection - "My BFFs."
I have long wanted to find a way to speak to the importance of friendship and the power of the community of women to support each other throughout life's challenges.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pavé The Way® Jewelry is excited to announce the launch of its latest collection - "My BFFs" - designed in appreciation of the people in our lives who show us love and support.
The pieces feature a traditional diamond pictogram cut from Clear Rock Crystal which is believed by many to have the power to amplify positive energy. The collection includes necklaces and earrings with some earrings also enhanced with small diamond accents. Each gemstone is set in a sterling silver or 18k gold vermeil basket to boldly embrace the clarity of what friendship and love mean in our lives and how we must embrace those "BFFs" we highly value.
Pavé The Way® Jewelry donates 100% of profit on every piece to the charity of the purchaser’s choice and this latest collection is meant to acknowledge the power of love and friendship for our well-being. Pavé The Way® Jewelry’s "My BFFs" collection highlights that fine jewelry can be a statement of appreciation of who and what is precious and that there are clear ways to help others in need. Chosen to highlight the purchaser's ability to affect positive change, each Pavé The Way® Jewelry’s "My BFFs" collection piece gives a playful nod to the familiar phrase "Diamonds are a Girl's Best Friend" and the sentiments traditionally associated with diamond jewelry's meaning. As always, the pieces have clever and unique messaging associated with them meant to inspire confidence and actions that underscore the joys associated with "First Love," "Bold Love," "You Get Me," "Meant to Be" and "Circle of Friends." Each necklace hangs on Pavé The Way® Jewelry’s signature adjustable chains and can be worn individually or layered.
"I have long wanted to find a way to speak to the importance of friendship and the power of the community of women to support each other throughout life's challenges,” shares Designer and Founder Joan Hornig. “With the Pavé The Way® ‘My BFFs’ collection, we continue to put our purchasers' stories and passions at the forefront of philanthropy. Since many of us consider our Mother to be our first BFF, I wanted to introduce this line prior to Mother's Day. As the school year winds down and graduations cause the scattering of friends, I hope these pieces become shared talismans of appreciation for what brings us together. Moreover, there is value in being our own best friend so I also see it as an appropriate self-purchase."
Since its inception over 20 years ago, Pavé The Way® Jewelry has donated 100% of profit on every piece to the charity of the purchaser’s choice with donations totaling millions of dollars spread among more than 1,000 non-profits worldwide. Pavé The Way® Jewelry takes conscious consumerism to a new level by connecting changemakers to a broader story-telling platform with collections meant to inspire conversations of consequence while still celebrating their individual styles, passions, and advocacy. Pavé The Way® Jewelry is made of 100% recycled sterling silver and ethically sourced diamonds and gemstones and is beautifully presented in responsible packaging.
Pavé The Way® "My BFFs" collection prices begin at $125.
