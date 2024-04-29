Pentagon Display honors Native American Contributions to Defense

Meredith Berger, Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations, and Environment (EI&E), and Chief Sustainability Officer, whose office works with Tribal Nations across the country on behalf of the Department of the Navy, hosted the event and was joined by Brendan Owens, Assistant Secretary of Defense for EI&E, as well as representatives of the Vietnam War Commemoration Office (VWCO).

“This wall represents the legacy of Native American contributions to our nation’s defense, and represents our efforts to be inclusive and considerate of our community connections,” said Berger. “This space will grow with additional displays that will represent our Joint Force and those have helped meet the mission.”

The first item on display is the Standing Strong Blanket commissioned by Native American artist Joseph Chamberlain, who was a member of the Yankton Sioux Tribe. This blanket was presented by the Vietnam War Commemoration Office to the Navy after receiving it from the Eastern Band of Cherokee, to thank and honor Vietnam War Era Veterans and their families.

Since 1776, when General George Washington began enlisting Native Americans for his Army, Navy, and Marines, Native Americans have contributed significantly to the defense of our nation. They have had the highest percentage of people in military service per capita, exceeding every American ethnic group. 29 Service members of Native American ancestry have earned the Medal of Honor for their courage and devotion to the nation.

The ceremony honoring the blanket’s addition to the wall represents the first step in the development of a permanent Pentagon hallway display that will honor the history and heritage of the Native American community’s contributions to the Department of Defense.

The ceremony comes as the DON concludes EI&E Week, the period between Earth Day and Arbor Day that highlights the accomplishments of the department’s Energy, Installations, and Environment portfolio.

