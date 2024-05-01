Sinai Residences Brings the Taste of New York’s Iconic Carnegie Deli to Boca Raton
Residents of Boca Raton Continuing Care Retirement Community Can Now Enjoy Legendary Sandwiches, Desserts and More
We are thrilled to bring the legendary flavors of Carnegie Deli, which is so well-loved by many of our residents who moved here from the Tri-State area.”BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Boca Raton, a not-for-profit continuing care retirement community, is proud to announce the addition New York City's iconic Carnegie Deli products to its culinary offerings. The mouthwatering array of Carnegie Deli creations, prepared by Sinai Residences' culinary team, will feature Carnegie Deli Pastrami and Corned Beef Sandwiches, Black and White Cookies, Cheesecake, and Babka.
— Christian Keys, Vice President of Culinary Services at Sinai Residences
Carnegie Deli was founded by Milton Parker, or as he was lovingly known, “The CPM” – The Corned Beef and Pastrami Maven. Carnegie Deli has been adored by celebrities and media alike in its 80-year history, and has been featured in movies, TV shows, magazines, newspapers, and Adam Sandler's "Chanukah Song." Today, the Carnegie Deli brand is owned by Parker’s daughter, Marian Harper, and Parker's granddaughter, Sarri Harper, who uphold the high standards that Carnegie Deli diners have always expected.
"We are thrilled to bring the legendary flavors of Carnegie Deli, which is so well-loved by many of our residents who moved here from the Tri-State area,” said Christian Keys, Vice President of Culinary Services at Sinai Residences. “We’re excited to add items from Carnegie Deli’s traditional deli menu to our robust culinary offerings.”
The Carnegie Deli products will be offered across Sinai Residences dining venues, so every resident will have the opportunity to indulge. To learn more about Sinai Residences, and other inspiring dining options offered within the community, go to www.sinairesidences.com.
About Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Boca Raton
Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Boca Raton is a not-for-profit continuing care retirement community developed by Federation CCRC Development, an independent 501(c)(3) associated with the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County. Highly secure, with restricted gated access, Sinai is located on the 100-acre Federation campus, the largest land-based Federation in the country. Sinai provides a superior lifestyle for active adults through a focus on wellness, health services and a wide variety of sophisticated activities. While guided by Jewish faith and heritage, Sinai’s progressive senior living community in Boca Raton welcomes people of all faiths, beliefs and cultures. Learn more at www.SinaiResidences.com
