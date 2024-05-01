Sinai Residences Brings the Taste of New York’s Iconic Carnegie Deli to Boca Raton

Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Carnegie Sandwich at Sinai Residences

Residents of Boca Raton Continuing Care Retirement Community Can Now Enjoy Legendary Sandwiches, Desserts and More

We are thrilled to bring the legendary flavors of Carnegie Deli, which is so well-loved by many of our residents who moved here from the Tri-State area.” — Christian Keys, Vice President of Culinary Services at Sinai Residences