Hire Mia Adds New AI Generators For Business Communications

Hire Mia, a product by CoSchedule, launched a suite of free AI tools to help businesses and startups build out their marketing.

BISMARCK, NORTH DAKOTA , UNITED STATES, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hire Mia developed multiple, free AI-powered business and marketing tools to help business owners and startup marketers draft their mission statement, tagline, and other key content to grow their business.

The latest generators include a Mission Statement Generator, Tagline Generator, Slogan Generator, and Business Name Generator. In total, there are over 40 unique AI Writing Tools available to help teams with idea generation and content creation.

"New business owners have a lot of content to create and limited resources," says Garrett Moon, CEO of CoSchedule. "Using AI jumpstarts the process of building out key business and company content like mission statements, taglines, and vision statements. These tools can save business owners time getting things off the ground."

The team at Hire Mia is committed to equipping marketers with solutions that improve their social media strategy and processes. Hire Mia plans to continue to build additional tools to help businesses harness the power of AI.

Users can discover an entire library of free AI content generators by visiting our website at coschedule.com/ai-writing-tools.

About CoSchedule

CoSchedule is the industry's leading provider of content calendar, content optimization, and marketing education products. Over 100,000+ marketers use CoSchedule products worldwide, helping them organize their work, deliver projects on time, and prove marketing value. Recognized with accolades from Inc. 5000, Gartner’s Magic Quadrant, and G2Crowd, CoSchedule continues to grow as one of the most valued companies highly recommended by its customers.

