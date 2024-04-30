Unique Osteoarthritis Stem Cell Study Data Published in Peer-Reviewed Journal

Regenerative medicine company, Personalized Stem Cells, published a peer-reviewed article detailing data from their stem cell trial for knee osteoarthritis.

POWAY, CA, U.S., April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Personalized Stem Cells, Inc (PSC), a privately held regenerative medicine company based in San Diego, California, recently published a peer-reviewed article evaluating the safety and efficacy of patient-specific (autologous) adipose-derived stem cells for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis. The article is published in the prestigious scientific journal Stem Cells and Development, renowned worldwide for its comprehensive coverage of clinical, fundamental, and translational research concerning stem cells across various tissue types and their therapeutic potentials.

Titled "Clinical Evaluation of Safety and Efficacy of a Central cGMP Laboratory Produced Autologous Adipose-derived Stromal Vascular Fraction Cell Therapy Product for the Treatment of Knee Osteoarthritis," the article presents outcome data from PSC’s FDA-approved clinical study of the use of stem cells for knee osteoarthritis (OA). It is unique in that PSC used a central FDA-compliant laboratory to process and quality test the stem cell doses prior to patient treatment. The study, a single-arm, open-label, multi-site FDA-approved clinical trial targeting Kellgren-Lawrence severity grade 2-4 knee OA, involved twenty-nine patients who underwent treatment with a quality tested single intra-articular injection of GMP-manufactured stromal vascular fraction (SVF). SVF, derived from the patient's own subcutaneous adipose tissue, is a heterogeneous, autologous cell product containing mesenchymal stem cells.

The study yielded remarkable results. Throughout the study duration, adverse events, laboratory parameters, vital signs, and physical examination findings were closely monitored. The findings showcased robust tolerability, with no significant safety concerns observed. Evaluation of knee pain and function, as gauged by the Knee Injury and Osteoarthritis Outcome Score (KOOS), demonstrated notable improvements. These positive effects were sustained for up to 12 months, with the majority of participants expressing satisfaction with the outcomes.

Dr. Robert Harman, CEO of PSC, has dedicated decades to the advancement of regenerative medicine therapeutics. As the founder of both PSC and its parent company, VetStem, Inc., which focuses on animal applications of stem cell therapy, Dr. Harman is recognized as a leading advocate and expert in the field. He emphasized, "The data indicates that stem cells possess the potential to alleviate inflammation and pain associated with various conditions like osteoarthritis. Our aim is to minimize the necessity for invasive surgeries and enhance the quality of life for patients."

Dedicated to advancing regenerative stem cell therapies for serious human diseases, PSC has achieved rapid clinical trial results from its Phase 2a study focusing on human autologous stem cell therapy for knee osteoarthritis, as well as a Phase 1b intravenous clinical study of human mesenchymal stem cells (COVI-MSC™) for COVID-19 patients. The company also offers stem cell banking services for patients interested in potential treatments for a variety of medical conditions in future clinical trials or for FDA approved applications.

