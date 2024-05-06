SideBar Podcast Welcomes Dr. Michelle Goodwin to Discuss the Criminalization of Motherhood in America
SideBar podcast on The Legal Talk Network welcomes Dr. Michelle Goodwin, author of Policing the Womb: Invisible Women and the Criminalization of Motherhood.
Arbitrary state laws have led to the United States being the deadliest country in the developed world for a woman to be pregnant.”MONTEREY/SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SideBar podcast on The Legal Talk Network welcomes Dr. Michelle Goodwin, author of Policing the Womb: Invisible Women and the Criminalization of Motherhood. Goodwin, attorney, law professor, and author joins SideBar on a new episode that publishes May 7, 2024 to discuss her research into the long and continuing history of the government policing and criminalizing women’s reproductive health.
— Dr. Michelle Goodwin
Cohost Jackie Gardina noted that “Since the Dobbs Supreme Court case was decided, we have gained a heightened awareness of the criminal laws surrounding pregnancies, including the decision to terminate one. But the criminalization of abortion isn’t a new post-Dobbs phenomenon. Women, especially women of color, have frequently faced punitive state laws regulating reproductive health.”
Said cohost Mitch Winick, “Dr. Goodwin has been instrumental in shaping health law and biotechnology law. Her scholarship and research have forged new ways of thinking in assisted reproductive technologies, reproductive health, organ transplant policy, and civil liberties.”
The award-winning author, advocate, professor, and social commentator is a global thought leader and advisor. She is the host of the popular podcast, On the Issues with Michele Goodwin, at Ms. magazine. Her writings address pressing matters of law, society, and global health. Her publications include five books and more than one hundred law review articles, book chapters, and commentaries. Goodwin’s opinion editorials and commentaries can be found in the New York Times, LA Times, The Atlantic, Politico, Forbes, The Nation, the Christian Science Monitor and other platforms. She is a frequent contributor to Ms. magazine.
Goodwin received her B.A. from the University of Wisconsin, J.D. from Boston College Law School, LL.M. from the University of Wisconsin, and S.J.D. from the University of Wisconsin.
To listen to Professor Goodwin’s SideBar episode with law deans Jackie Gardina and Mitch Winick, hear previous episodes, read our blog, learn about future guests, and to contact the co-hosts with ideas, comments, or questions, go to www.sidebarmedia.org.
Mitchel Winick
MONTEREY COLLEGE OF LAW
+1 8315824000
email us here