PatchMaster Expands Presence in Texas with New Franchise Opening in Waco
Navy Veteran Launches PatchMaster Franchise in Waco, TX
Our goal is to become the trusted partner for homeowners and businesses alike, offering reliable solutions that restore properties to their original condition swiftly and seamlessly.”WACO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PatchMaster, the nation’s leading drywall repair company, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest franchise in Waco, Texas. This expansion marks an exciting milestone for PatchMaster as it extends its high-quality services to the Central Texas region.
— Brad Strickland Owner, PatchMaster Serving Waco & Temple
Brad Strickland, a seasoned IT Field Technician passionate about delivering exceptional customer service, will lead the Waco franchise as the owner. With his extensive background in leadership roles and a commitment to professionalism, Brad is well-equipped to ensure that PatchMaster Serving Waco & Temple becomes the go-to destination for drywall repair needs in the area.
"At PatchMaster, we are dedicated to providing efficient and precise drywall repair services to our customers," said Brad Strickland. "Our goal is to become the trusted partner for homeowners and businesses alike, offering reliable solutions that restore properties to their original condition swiftly and seamlessly."
PatchMaster Serving Waco & Temple's territory covers from Waco to Temple, Texas, catering to the drywall repair needs of a wide range of communities. The office proudly represents attributes of veteran and active military service, aligning with Brad's own background as a Navy veteran.
In addition to delivering top-notch services, PatchMaster Serving Waco & Temple is committed to being an active member of the community. Brad is involved in local business networks such as Master Networks - Central Texas Chapter and Partners of McLennan Co., fostering relationships and contributing to the region's economic growth.
Beyond his professional commitments, Brad finds joy in a diverse array of pursuits. He's an avid supporter of Baylor sports, relishes rounds of golf, and delights in immersing himself in the worlds of music and film. With unwavering support from his family, particularly his wife April, who will oversee the back-office operations of their franchise, Brad eagerly anticipates the adventure of launching into this new entrepreneurial journey.
"Brad Strickland's journey, from Navy veteran to seasoned IT professional, reflects a commitment to excellence. As CEO of PatchMaster, I'm excited to see Brad's leadership in Waco. His focus on service and community aligns perfectly with PatchMaster's values. With Brad at the helm, PatchMaster Serving Waco & Temple will become a trusted name for quality drywall repair services," said Paul Ferrara, CEO of PatchMaster.
For inquiries or to schedule a drywall repair service, please visit waco.patchmaster.com or call (254) 300-1508.
PatchMaster is a sought-after franchise known for its quick ramp-up period, making it accessible to aspiring business owners without prior drywall experience. The franchise offers comprehensive training, tools, and resources to equip owners with the knowledge and skills needed to run a successful business. Franchisees receive dedicated support for various aspects, including marketing, job pricing, hiring, managing technicians, and financial management.
The initial franchise fee for a PatchMaster franchise territory, which comprises a population between 300,000 to 350,000, is $49,500 USD. Royalties start at nine percent, and a technology fee is included in ongoing expenses. In addition to strong margins, the ability to scale, and proven business development tools, franchisees complete training at the company's New Jersey headquarters, where industry experts teach them technical and operational skills to assist in their success.
For more information on PatchMaster, visit patchmaster.com or call 844-PATCHMAN.
About PatchMaster
Headquartered in Chester, New Jersey, PatchMaster is a home services franchise brand offering customers a fast and professional solution for drywall repairs. The company provides high-quality drywall services for small holes, dings, and dents, typically finishing jobs in one visit. Launched in 2016 and offering franchises since September 2017, PatchMaster has sold over 150 territories to more than 75 franchisees across the United States and Canada. PatchMaster is positioned to revolutionize the home services industry as a pioneering drywall franchise.
Visit patchmasteropportunity.com or call (973) 944-1192 to learn more.
