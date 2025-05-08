PatchMaster Welcomes Rick and Laurie Bruner as New Franchise Owners in Virginia Beach and Norfolk

Active Family Brings Fresh Energy, Customer Focus, and Business Expertise to Drywall Repair Services in Coastal Virginia

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PatchMaster, the leading drywall repair franchise, is excited to announce its expansion into Virginia Beach and Norfolk, Virginia, under the leadership of Rick and Laurie Bruner. The Bruners bring a vibrant combination of professional management, event scheduling, entertainment expertise, and a fresh approach to customer acquisition to the growing PatchMaster network.Rick Bruner discovered PatchMaster through Franchise Finders Network and was immediately drawn to the opportunity to blend his business skills and passion for exceptional customer service into a thriving home services business. With a strong commitment to building a customer base and creating lasting relationships, the Bruners are ready to bring PatchMaster’s signature speed, professionalism, and quality to homes and businesses throughout the region.“Customer service is alive and well with PatchMaster in Virginia Beach,” said Rick Bruner. “We’re excited to serve our community with reliable drywall repair services—and have a little fun along the way. Give us a call so we can fix your wall!”As an active family with twin 8-year-old boys and a 14-year-old daughter, the Bruners know firsthand the importance of quick, seamless drywall repairs. Their own family adventures have occasionally led to a few dents and dings at home—making them passionate about delivering fast, friendly service to families and businesses alike.The Bruners’ franchise is also a woman-owned and led business, with Laurie Bruner playing an integral role in operations and team development. Together, they are committed to providing exceptional craftsmanship, outstanding customer care, and a welcoming work environment for their growing team.“We’re thrilled to welcome Rick and Laurie Bruner to the PatchMaster family,” said Paul Ferrara, CEO of PatchMaster. “Their fresh energy, customer-first mindset, and drive to build a strong community presence make them a fantastic addition to our network. We’re excited to see them succeed in Virginia Beach and Norfolk.” PatchMaster Virginia Beach is now open and accepting appointments. For more information or to request service, contact Rick Bruner at patchmaster.com/virginia-beach/ or call (757) 656-7705.ABOUT PATCHMASTERPatchMaster is a sought-after franchise known for its quick ramp-up period, making it accessible to aspiring business owners without prior drywall experience. The franchise offers comprehensive training, tools, and resources to equip owners with the knowledge and skills needed to run a successful business. Franchisees receive dedicated support for various aspects, including marketing, job pricing, hiring, managing technicians, and financial management.The initial franchise fee for a PatchMaster franchise territory, which comprises a population between 300,000 to 350,000, is $54,500 USD. Royalties start at nine percent, and a technology fee is included in ongoing expenses. In addition to strong margins, the ability to scale, and proven business development tools, franchisees complete training at the company’s New Jersey headquarters, where industry experts teach them technical and operational skills to assist in their success.Headquartered in Chester, New Jersey, PatchMaster is a home services franchise brand offering customers a fast and professional solution for drywall repairs. The company provides high-quality drywall services for small holes, dings, and dents, typically finishing jobs in one visit. Launched in 2016 and offering franchises since September 2017, PatchMaster has sold over 185 territories to more than 90 franchisees across the United States and Canada. PatchMaster is positioned to revolutionize the home services industry as a pioneering drywall franchise.Visit patchmasteropportunity.com or call (973) 944-1192 to learn more.

