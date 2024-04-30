RE-Target® network expands in Arizona, Illinois and Rhode Island

The Rhode Island Association of REALTORS® will be launching RE-Target on its Clareity SS0/MLS dashboard.

The RE-Target® national real estate communications and advertising network has expanded to include Arizona and Rhode Island, and a new market in Illinois.

Implementing RE-Target was an easy decision. It checks all the boxes - we have a new channel to increase member engagement that generates non-dues revenue and provides a new affiliate benefit.” — Jeff Lasky, NSBAR CEO

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The RE-Target national real estate communications and advertising network has expanded to include the entire states of Arizona and Rhode Island, and an additional market in Illinois.The Arizona REALTORS(AR), North Shore Barrington Association of REALTORS(NSBAR) and the Rhode Island Association of REALTORS(RIAR), through its subsidiary, State-Wide Multiple Listing Service, have partnered with RE-Target to deliver targeted communications and advertising. RE-Target is now working with 53 organizations to deliver targeted messaging and advertising to more than 392,000 real estate professionals across the United States.RE-Target is an advertising and communications solution developed by SavvyCard in partnership with its MLS and association stakeholders. RE-Target delivers highly curated visual messages within single sign-on, MLS or member dashboards, offering an alternative channel to reach agents and brokers where they are most active. The program improves awareness and engagement with highly valuable member and affiliate resources while generating meaningful non-dues revenue for its customers.Arizona REALTORSis implementing RE-Target on its Clareity SSO dashboard, while NSBAR will be rolling out on connectMLS. The Rhode Island Association of REALTORSwill launch the program through its Clareity SSO/MLS dashboard.“Implementing RE-Target was an easy decision,” said Jeff Lasky, NSBAR CEO. “It checks all the boxes for our association - we have a new channel to increase member engagement that also generates additional non-dues revenue and provides a new affiliate benefit. Plus, there’s no cost for us to use it. It’s a no-brainer.”“RE-Target will help us meet our members where they are to deliver important association and MLS information,” said John Breault, vice president, State-Wide MLS and RIAR Member Services. “We’re excited to be able to highlight our services and business tools to drive increased adoption of the benefits we invest in for our members.”“Our members are engaging with our ads displayed on their Clareity dashboard and it is driving awareness of the many programs and services available to them from their state association,” said Dan Pemberton, director of Technology & Communications for the Arizona REALTORS. “Working with the RE-Target team made this rollout one of the easiest product implementations I have ever experienced.”“Even though every RE-Target implementation is unique, we see two universal themes: Organizations are prioritizing new ways to reinforce their value proposition and people tend to like you when you write them a check every month,” said Warren Dow, GM of Real Estate at SavvyCard.RE-Target integrations include Clareity, connectMLS, FlexMLS, Paragon, REcenterhub, and Relevate, along with proprietary dashboards from Stellar MLS and Triangle MLS.About Arizona REALTORSArizona REALTORSis the largest trade association in Arizona, representing more than 54,000 Arizona REALTORSsubscribing to the strict Code of Ethics outlined by the National Association of REALTORS(NAR). In addition to providing a number of benefits and services, the state association is dedicated to the protection of private property rights and best interests of Arizona REALTORSin legislation and strives to provide the best – most current – legal information and education available. Members are active real estate licensees, which includes professionals from all areas of real estate – residential, commercial, property management, land, appraisal, relocation and more. Our membership is made up of licensees from Arizona’s 14 local associations, that are also members of NAR.About North Shore-Barrington Association of REALTORSThe North Shore-Barrington Association of REALTORSrepresents nearly 4,000 residential and commercial real estate professionals in the communities of the North Shore and Barrington region.About Rhode Island REALTORS/State-Wide MLS:The Rhode Island Association of REALTORS, one of the largest trade organizations in Rhode Island with approximately 6,000 members in nearly 1,000 offices, has been serving Rhode Islanders since 1948. Advocating for Rhode Island's property owners, the Rhode Island Association of REALTORSprovides a facility for professional development, research and exchange of information among its members and to the public and government for the purpose of preserving the free enterprise system and the right to own real property. Last year, RI REALTORStransacted $5.7 billion in residential real estate sales and $5.9 billion in total sales and rentals including commercial transactions.Formed in 1972 and now serving over 6,000 customers, State-Wide MLS has the distinction of being one of the earliest regional multiple listing services in operation. It is one of only two MLSs in the country owned and operated by a state REALTORAssociation, specifically, the Rhode Island Association of REALTORS. State-Wide MLS prides itself on providing core value to its customers with reliable, quality products and services that help them achieve success in the marketplace.About SavvyCardSavvyCardis a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform that utilizes aggregated client data to automatically generate customized web applications (called “SavvyCards”) for companies, products and business professionals. SavvyCards are currently used by over 200,000 business professionals to automate and enhance their digital marketing and lead generation efforts. When SavvyCard’s flagship software, SavvyCard for Real Estate and SavvyCard for Affiliates is combined with RE-Target, Associations and MLSs have broad visibility into communication performance, member engagement, and overall return on investment for member services.For more information contact:Warren Dow, GM Real Estatewarren@savvycard.com

