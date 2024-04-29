OSHA Delaware Unveils SafeDE on Worker’s Memorial Day, Pioneering a Safer Future for Workers

In observance of Worker’s Memorial Day, the Delaware Department of Labor’s (DOL) Office of Safety and Health Consultation is proud to announce the launch of SafeDE (pronounced Safe-DEE-EEE). This groundbreaking initiative signifies our dedication to enhancing workplace safety throughout Delaware, honoring the memory of workers who have tragically lost their lives on the job.

SafeDE (https://worksafe.delaware.gov) is set to transform workplace safety for businesses within the General Industry, Construction, and Agricultural sectors by offering free, on-site safety and health consultation services. SafeDE is dedicated to identifying workplace hazards, fortifying safety and health management systems, and aiding businesses in achieving compliance with federal OSHA regulations, at no expense to the business.

A Critical Need for SafeDE

The Delaware Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries (CFOI) reported a significant uptick in work-related fatalities in 2022, with 17 incidents. This increase, coupled with a 6-percent rise in nationwide work-related fatalities, underscores the urgent need for comprehensive safety measures.

Falls, slips, trips, and exposure to harmful substances have been identified as leading causes of these fatalities. SafeDE’s mission is to address these risks directly, enhancing Delaware businesses’ safety and health protocols and ensuring a safer working environment for all.

Strengthening Delaware’s Workplaces

SafeDE’s offerings are designed to make Delaware’s workplaces stronger and safer. Services include:

Custom Safety and Health Program Development: Assistance in reviewing

existing programs or creating tailored safety and health plans.

Hazard Identification and Mitigation: Expert analysis and recommendations

for addressing workplace hazards.

for addressing workplace hazards. Implementation Training and Support: Comprehensive support in enacting

safety improvements.

safety improvements. Specialized Environmental Monitoring: Including air sampling and industrial

noise surveys to address specific environmental concerns.

Partnering for a Safer Tomorrow

“Worker’s Memorial Day not only honors those we’ve lost but also reinforces our mission to prevent future losses,” said Frederick Eyesaldt, Administrator of SafeDE at DOL. “SafeDE is our pledge towards a future where every worker in Delaware is assured a safe return home.”

Businesses engaged with SafeDE are also encouraged to strive for recognition under OSHA’s Safety & Health Achievement Recognition Program (SHARP), showcasing their commitment to maintaining the highest standards of workplace safety and health.

Join Us in Creating Safer Work Environments

This Worker’s Memorial Day, Delaware businesses are invited to join the SafeDE initiative, a movement dedicated to enhancing workplace safety and health. As we launch SafeDE, we’re also rolling out a new brand and digital presence to connect and engage with our community.

Stay Connected with SafeDE:

Explore the SafeDE Brand: Our new logo reflects our dedication to the safety and

health of workers.

Follow Us for Updates:

Stay updated with the latest SafeDE initiatives, success stories, and safety resources. Connect with us:

Take Action

Enhance workplace safety for your team with SafeDE’s comprehensive consultation services. Learn more and start your consultation at https://worksafe.delaware.gov. Together, we can build a safer future for Delaware’s workforce.

